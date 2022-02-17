Google Executive Lutz Finger joins Marpai Health as President, Product and Development

"Lutz is a visionary leader in our industry, an expert in data science with rich expertise in creating innovative products at the intersection of AI and healthcare," said Edmundo Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of Marpai. "We have a shared vision for the evolution of healthcare, and we are delighted that he has agreed to join us on this journey of transforming health plans so we drive costs down and health outcomes up."

"Lutz knows how to turn AI into usable healthcare products with a real value proposition," said Dr. Eli David, Marpai co-founder and Chief Science Advisor. "The high level of AI and healthcare analytics expertise that he brings will help us deliver innovative new products that can reduce costs, enable healthier lives and might even end up on your smartphone."

"In order to help people to live better lives we need to provide a road to better health," said Finger, who starts in his new role at Marpai on February 28th. "I look forward to working alongside some of the most talented AI and deep learning data scientists in the world to create an AI driven approach to proactive healthcare that draws on extensive data analytics and predictive algorithms. AI is needed to augment and improve healthcare services and Marpai is leading the way in changing the company health plan by driving costs down and improving member health."

At Google, Lutz led the health products group where he used AI to create products to improve consumer health and reduce healthcare costs. "There's a real revolution going on in how we consume healthcare services, pay for them and leverage historical data to deliver new value," says Marpai co-founder and Chairman Yaron Eitan. "This process requires a lot of creativity, data and data science. Lutz not only brings the right experience and skills, he also brings a unique vantage point from which to envision the future."

Residing in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mr. Finger brings over 20 years of diversified experience in data science and product management, most recently at Google as a Group Product Manager in health products where he spearheaded life-changing products using AI and healthcare data. Lutz has served on the faculty at Cornell University's S.C. Johnson School of Business, and is a regular contributor to Forbes Magazine, where he writes about AI and deep learning. His book "Ask Measure Learn," was published in 2014 and serves as a non-technical guide on how to extract significant business value from big data. He serves as an advisor and board member at several data-centric corporations in Europe and the US, including Deutsche Bank. He has an MBA from INSEAD as well as an MS in quantum physics from TU Berlin.

For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com .

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers providing health benefits to employees. Primarily competing within the $22B TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans and representing over $1T in annual health care claims, Marpai's SMART services focus on reducing claims costs, lowering reinsurance premiums, and elevating care quality for plan members. Marpai's proprietary deep learning algorithms predict potential near-term health events for members to prevent costly claims and improve health outcomes. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

