Google, Kaon Interactive and Lenovo Disrupt Enterprise Sales With Breakthrough Standalone Virtual Reality Headset Experience

In January at CES 2018, Lenovo unveiled an innovative Daydream VR headset called the Lenovo Mirage™ Solo with Daydream™. A first for the Google Daydream platform, the Mirage Solo functions standalone, meaning that it doesn't use a separate smartphone and isn't tethered by cords or Bluetooth to a PC. At an affordable $400 price point, it will make immersive Kaon VR® experiences (such as interactive virtual data centers, diagnostics laboratories and virtual 3D product tours) more accessible and seamless at tradeshows, sales meetings and in briefing centers.

This is the first all-in-one with six-degree-of-freedom (6DOF) tracking, which makes a huge difference in the sense of immersion when viewing interactive, real-time VR. Other headsets offering 3DOF are designed for viewing 360-videos, but for truly interactive experiences, 6DOF is a requirement. The standalone headset opens up a world of possibilities for engaging trade show applications. By eliminating the PCs, tethers and external sensors, it becomes possible to outfit an event with dozens of immersive VR experiences for more prospects, increasing the VR experience's ROI. This solution also makes VR applications for sales meetings feasible, since there is no physical hardware setup required.

"We are in awe of the work that Kaon is doing in the enterprise," commented Gunjan Shah, North America Connected & Smart Devices GM at Lenovo. "They produce extremely compelling immersive storytelling solutions and interactive 3D product tours – which are deployed seamlessly in virtual reality on the Lenovo Mirage Solo – that are elevating customer engagement, increasing knowledge retention and helping B2B prospects and customers to truly understand competitive value differentiation."

With the commercial availability of the Lenovo Mirage Solo last month, Kaon Interactive continues to lead the VR adoption race in the B2B space, with 40+ live enterprise Kaon VR® applications (such as Cisco, IBM, GE, Siemens, Dell EMC, Abbott, BD), available to hundreds of thousands of customers, sales teams and channel partners globally.

"Both Google and Lenovo's continuing breakthroughs in deploying virtual reality to mainstream devices have empowered our customers to connect with their prospects and customers on a deeper emotional level," remarked Gavin Finn, President & CEO of Kaon Interactive. "Our partnerships with Google and Lenovo have truly disrupted the way that customers learn about products and solutions through the sales process. This has increased global user adoption of our innovative sales and marketing VR applications, resulting in customers who are passionate about what our solutions do for their business."

