Google Local Services Ads Are About To Take The Healthcare Industry By Storm

News provided by

ADSQUIRE

19 Jun, 2023, 16:03 ET

Google is ramping up their Local Services Ads Platform to take on the healthcare industry.

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADSQUIRE, a Google partner agency, just spotted new categories added to the Google local services ads platform as well as a number of additional policy changes that they believe are about to open up this ad platform for growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

In March of this year, Google announced that it was opening up the Local Services Ads platform to the healthcare industry by adding the dental profession, but we have recently seen them add a number of additional healthcare categories.

Continue Reading
ADSQUIRE, A Google Partner Agency identifies new opportunities in healthcare verticals in the Google Local Services Ads Platform.
ADSQUIRE, A Google Partner Agency identifies new opportunities in healthcare verticals in the Google Local Services Ads Platform.

These categories include: Allergist, Chiropractor, Dermatologist, Dietician, Ophthalmologist, Optometrist, Orthodontist, Physical Therapist, Podiatrist and Primary Care Physician. 

This in turn with moves that Google has made in the past few years related to healthcare lead us to believe that this may also tie in with the pharmaceutical industry in the near future. Google recently added a policy manager section to the Local Services Ads Platform as well as the ad transparency center. Both of these moves signal that Google will increase certifications, and policy violations related to the Local Services Ads platform. While there are a few policy requirements currently we suspect these additions will be related more heavily with the healthcare industry.

Last year Google finished their acquisition of fitbit and this year they have partnered with the mayo clinic and other high profile healthcare networks to begin experimenting with Generative Ai in healthcare.

ADSQUIRE is a leading provider of Google ads and Google Local Services advertising platforms. They have managed over $80 Million dollars in ad spend and are experts in Local Services Ads having given several masterclasses and keynote speeches to industry professionals. If you need help with setting up and optimizing your Local Services Ads Call them at 267 -777-8004 or by visiting ADSQUIRE.com.

SOURCE ADSQUIRE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.