Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio's Data Driven 2018 Conference

Data Driven 2018 will take place June 5-6 at the Fontainebleau in Miami, Florida. At a time when more and more companies are migrating their technology infrastructures to the cloud and searching for the right solutions to help manage, protect and serve their data to those who need it during and after the process, Actifio Data Driven 2018 will bring together some of the industry's top thought leaders and professionals to share best practices and experiences.

At Data Driven 2018, this event will provide attendees with the opportunity to attend keynote sessions, participate in hands-on demonstrations and access executive roundtables focusing on the power of the cloud in data-fueled technology environments.

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "As our technology landscape evolves and organizations turn to the cloud for more and more data-intensive applications and workloads, our team is very excited to bring an event of this caliber to the Actifio community. With data disrupting the business climate in every industry and instant access to any data anytime becoming more imperative, we are looking forward to educating our attendees on how to most effectively use it to their advantage. We are delighted to welcome Google Cloud and TechTarget as official sponsors because they share our passion for the importance of this mission."

For more information on Actifio Data Driven 2018 and to register for the event, please visit the website. To get involved as a sponsor for this or other Actifio events, please contact Erica Tran at sponsorships@actifio.com.

