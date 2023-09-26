Google Names Tredence the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year

News provided by

Tredence Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a global leader in data science and AI solutions, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Gaming.

Tredence was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, bringing about transformative solutions that helped joint customers overcome challenges and achieve significant milestones. The company was particularly lauded for its innovative thinking, outstanding solution delivery, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and services.

Continue Reading
Tredence: Google Cloud's 2023 Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year!
Tredence: Google Cloud's 2023 Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year!

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Tredence as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

The award also highlighted Tredence's expertise in data migration and analytics, leveraging the power of Google Cloud. The Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award celebrates partners that have demonstrated exceptional use of Google Cloud technology. Tredence's work in migrating the company's large volume data to Google Cloud's BigQuery and reducing complex data retrieval times stands as a testament to the firm's prowess in leveraging Google Cloud to deliver value to clients.

"Tredence is honored to be recognized as the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year for Gaming. Global enterprise customers truly value our unique Speed to Scale and Time to Value industry solutions delivered on Google Cloud, as strongly evidenced through this partnership," stated Hari Natarajan, Tredence's Executive Vice President & Chief Alliance Officer. "Tredence continues to invest deeply in driving industry transformation outcomes leveraging the best of Google Cloud's Data & AI technologies, including cutting edge GenAI to power, repeatable, scalable, innovation with this alliance."

In 2021, Tredence reinforced its leadership in the AI and Data Science landscape through a strategic focus on innovation and a vertical-first approach. Its ATOM.AI platform is a testament to such innovation, with 130+ AI/ML solution accelerators streamlining the AI development cycle, cutting time-to-market to 4–12 weeks, and delivering rapid ROI for several Fortune 100 clients. These achievements highlight its dedication to providing data-driven, high-impact solutions across various domains, further establishing Tredence as an industry leader in the fields of AI and Data Science.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization Tredence has twice been named a 'Market Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. Tredence is 2300-plus employees strong and headquartered in San Jose, with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore. It caters to the largest companies in retail, CPG, high tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, banking, and industrials as clients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221323/Google_Cloud_Partner_of_the_Year.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tredence Inc.

Also from this source

Tredence Named a Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers - Q2 2023 Analyst Report

Tredence Secures Second Consecutive Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.