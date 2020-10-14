Google, NASA, PayPal and the World Bank to Headline Neo4j's NODES 2020 Developer Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology, announced today the key highlights for the second-annual Neo4j Online Developer Expo and Summit (NODES) .

The one-day virtual conference is expected to attract more than 10,000 developers and data scientists on October 20th. The program includes diverse, interactive sessions delivered by graph experts on topics ranging from anti-money laundering and cybersecurity to contact tracing and automotive design . This year, NODES welcomes over 70 speakers from across the globe.

Michael Hunger, Director of Developer Relations at Neo4j, commented on hosting the world's largest gathering of graph developers and data scientists.

"NODES 2020 brings together thousands of graph practitioners from all over the world to connect, share and learn about a broad range of topics from data science and visualization to application development and use case deep dives," said Hunger. "It is gratifying to see the community share their passion for applying graphs to challenging data problems in areas such as healthcare, retail, recommendations and fraud investigations. NODES attendees will be the first to learn about Neo4j's future technology plans."

Neo4j is grateful to its 2020 NODES sponsors Google Cloud, Precisely, Internuntius, LARUS, Crosscode, Linkurious, Structr, GraphAware, Kineviz, Hackolade, and yWorks.

Key highlights of the event include:

Emil Eifrem, CEO and Co-Founder of Neo4j, speaking on the future of graph technology and the ICIJ's latest FinCEN Files investigation

investigation Google Cloud as the headlining Platinum Sponsor, speaking on developing applications with Neo4j Aura

as the headlining Platinum Sponsor, speaking on developing applications with Neo4j Aura Exclusive advanced-level training and certification program (pre-conference workshops)

Virtual spaces granting an opportunity to learn more about sponsors and engage with them throughout the conference day

Sessions on diverse topics including contact tracing, the FinCEN Files, machine learning, the 2020 US presidential election and much more

on diverse topics including contact tracing, the FinCEN Files, machine learning, the 2020 US presidential election and much more Presentations by NASA , PayPal, Google , Deloitte, Capgemini and the World Bank

by , PayPal, , Deloitte, Capgemini and the World Bank Best practices on Neo4j Aura , Cypher , Neo4j Bloom and more

Robert Kubis, Cloud Developer Advocate at Google Cloud, looks forward to speaking at NODES and sharing ways developers can expand and enrich their Neo4j Aura datasets and workloads by connecting them to other Google Cloud offerings.

"Google Cloud is really pleased to be taking such a significant role in this year's NODES Conference," Kubis said. "We see great value in the use of Neo4j Aura and similarly, opportunity in significant growth and demand in its usage across various sectors. I look forward to connecting with the global graph developer community this year."

In addition to business sponsors, NODES 2020 brings together over 56 community partner organizations worldwide, including AI Kenya, Data Philly, Women Who Code, Data Science Salon, Spain AI and many others. The depth and diversity of this year's NODES partner organizations emphasize just how global the graph technology movement is.

Resources

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the leader in graph database technology. As the world's most widely deployed graph database, we help global brands – including Comcast , NASA , UBS and Volvo – to reveal and predict how people, processes and systems are interrelated. Using this relationships-first approach, applications built using Neo4j tackle connected data challenges such as analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations and knowledge graphs . Find out more at neo4j.com .

