Google Partners with RT-RK to enhance Common Broadcast Stack for Android TV OS

RT-RK

Sept. 12, 2023

NOVI SAD, Serbia , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house, is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Google to elevate the Common Broadcast Stack (CBS) for Android TV OS devices. This partnership with Google aims to introduce innovative features and ensure CBS remains the trusted middleware solution for TV operators and retail devices, delivering an unmatched TV viewing experience worldwide.

CBS, Google's TV Broadcast Stack, offers operators a comprehensive middleware platform designed to support DVB, ATSC, and ISDB broadcasting standards. Leveraging the existing foundation of CBS, RT-RK will contribute its extensive expertise to further elevate the platform's capabilities and enhance the overall user experience.

"This partnership with Google is a significant milestone for RT-RK, and we are thrilled to contribute to the evolution of the Common Broadcast Stack," stated Nikola Teslic, CEO at RT-RK. "By combining our domain expertise with Google's excellence in scalability, we aim to further develop the best-in-class middleware solution that empowers TV operators to offer cutting-edge broadcast services and captivating user experiences," he added. 

As RT-RK and Google continue to collaborate closely, their shared commitment to empowering TV operators is evident. Working together to enhance CBS, they equip operators with advanced tools and technologies, enabling them to succeed in the rapidly evolving broadcast industry.

About RT-RK  

RT-RK is a leading technology solutions provider in the television industry, specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions to TV operators worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, RT-RK is dedicated to providing industry-leading software and services. For more information, visit http://www.rt-rk.com  

