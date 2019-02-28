Google Pay to Discuss Partnerships in Frictionless and Voice-Enabled Commerce at TRANSACT

"2019 is proving to be a pivotal year for digital payments in the U.S., as consumers are increasing their use of mobile payments," said Amy Zirkle, interim CEO at ETA. "We are excited to hear from Spencer and the new products and partnerships that Google is bringing to the payments ecosystem."

"I'm looking forward to taking the TRANSACT stage to share our partner's success stories with Google Pay and how it brings frictionless payments to both merchants and consumers," said Spinnell. "This is an exciting time for the industry and I'm looking forward to discussing the many exciting changes, including the move towards conversational commerce and the critical aspect that payments contributes to it as it becomes a part of our day-to-day life."

At Google, Spinnell works to bring new consumer payments products to life around the world, including next generation commerce products closely tied to the Android operating system, Chrome, Assistant, etc, and leads cross-functional engagement across Google. He is responsible for Google's business development initiatives across the entire partner ecosystem spanning processing, POS vendors, financial institutions, merchants, mobile network operators, and technology partners. Since joining Google in 2003, Spinnell has worked across numerous business segments and helped to develop and launch several products.

TRANSACT is the place for the payments industry to learn about advancements in mobile payments. TRANSACT provides 4,000 attendees with a robust exhibit hall with more than 200 exhibitors, extensive networking events, and forward-looking educational sessions on the groundbreaking technologies, trends and policies shaping the payments industry. To register, visit www.etatransact.com.

