Google Photos and CVS Pharmacy Team Up to Offer Same-Day Printing at More Than 7,400 Locations Nationwide

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), today announced a collaboration with Google Photos on their new same-day, print-to-store experience. Consumers can now order high-quality 4x6 prints directly from Google Photos for same-day pick up at more than 7,400 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. The printing service for CVS Pharmacy, powered by Kodak Moments' vast global retail network and enhanced software technology, begins rolling out across the country today and will be broadly available by this October.

Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient and easy ways to print out their digital photos, according to a 2018 Kodak Moments U.S. Attitudes and Usage Study conducted by Keypoint Intelligence – InfoTrends, 64% of US consumers print photos today and over a third plan to print more in the future.

Originally launched in 2015, Google Photos serves as the home for photos and videos, helping people save, organize and share their photos and videos. Accessible via iOS or Android as well as through Google Photos on the web , the same-day printing service is made possible through participation in the Kodak Moments Prints partner API program, so consumers can effortlessly bring their digital snapshots to life at participating CVS stores throughout the U.S.

"Partnering with Google Photos and Kodak Moments allows us to offer the most convenient print and pick-up service possible at CVS Pharmacy," said George Coleman, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant, CVS Pharmacy. "Google Photos has always been about ease and convenience so now we're proud to extend that into our retail locations nationwide in order to give customers the ability to preserve and display their memories in print."

"We're proud of the partnership we've held with CVS Pharmacy for more than 20 years and excited to expand this by working with Google Photos to provide the technology underpinning their new print to store offering at CVS stores," said Nicki Zongrone, President of Kodak Moments. "We expect consumers to be delighted with their prints and the experience."

For more information about Google Photos at CVS Pharmacy, visit www.cvs.com/photo .

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America's leading retail pharmacy with over 9,800 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health is available at www.cvshealth.com .

About Kodak Moments

Kodak Moments is a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties. We inspire consumers to bring their memories to life—delivering innovative, high-quality photo products and experiences they find truly meaningful. Powered by over 100,000 consumer touchpoints across 30 countries globally, it's our mission to be the brand consumers choose to celebrate and preserve life's memories, from the big events to the everyday moments that matter.

© 2019 Kodak Moments Division, Kodak Alaris Inc. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

Quoted information from 2018 Kodak Alaris U.S. Attitudes and Usage Study conducted by Keypoint Intelligence – InfoTrends.

Contact:

Stephanie Cunha

CVS Pharmacy

stephanie.cunha@cvshealth.com

SOURCE CVS Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.cvshealth.com

