Google Pixel Arrives at Sprint - Sprint Offers Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Beginning May 8

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) has announced availability of the newest Google devices – Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL will be available from Sprint beginning Wednesday, May 8, at www.sprint.com, by calling 1-800-SPRINT1 or visiting a Sprint retail store. The iconic Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL will also be available on May 8 in select Sprint retail channels.

"We are excited to welcome Google Pixel into our Sprint retail channels with this launch," said Dow Draper, chief commercial officer. "Pixel is the ideal phone for those who want a pure Android experience with timely software updates. The new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL do a great job of showcasing Google innovation at a price that makes them incredibly accessible to our customers."

Pixel 3a is designed at a mid-tier price without sacrificing must-have features. It delivers an extraordinary camera, a 5.6-inch OLED display, fast-charging battery1 and the helpful Google Assistant built-in.

Sprint offers new customers either Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL for less than $35 per month per line when combined with Unlimited Basic featuring Unlimited data, talk and text nationwide, 500MB mobile hotspot and Hulu (based on a plan with five lines of Unlimited Basic):

Google Pixel 3a is available for $31.07 per month: $11.07 per month – after a $100 discount – and $0 down with Sprint Flex lease for the device combined with $20 per month for Unlimited Basic. 2

per month: per month – after a discount – and down with Sprint Flex lease for the device combined with per month for Unlimited Basic. The larger Google Pixel 3a XL is available for $34.40 per month; $14.40 per month – after a $100 discount – and $0 down with Sprint Flex lease for the device combined with $20 per month for Unlimited Basic.

With Sprint Flex lease, new customers can get the iconic Google Pixel 3 for just $16.63 per month – after a $300 discount – with $0 down or the larger Google Pixel 3 XL for $22.04 per month – after a $300 discount – with $0 down.3

100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee

On the fence about switching to Sprint with Pixel 3a? We've made the decision easier than ever with a 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee. New customers and current customers adding a line will get 30 days to try Sprint's improved LTE service where they live, work and play. If they're not 100% satisfied, Sprint will refund phone costs, service charges and fees.4

With its largest LTE footprint and a nationwide Sprint LTE Advanced network that is up to two times faster than before, 5 Sprint invites customers to take the network on a test drive and save more than $1,000 over Verizon and AT&T in the first year.6

Sprint has been working to improve coverage, reliability and speed nationwide through its massive Next-Gen Network plan. This has resulted in a 36.4% increase in national average download speeds year over year.7 And, thanks to roaming agreements, Sprint now offers 30% more total LTE data coverage nationwide than before to help customers connect in more locations.

1 Charging rates are based upon use of the included charger. Actual results may vary.

2 Under $35 per month per line based on five lines of Unlimited Basic with Sprint Flex lease ($11.07 per month for Google Pixel 3a on Sprint Flex lease plus $20 per line for five lines of Unlimited Basic = $31.07). Pixel 3a 64GB $11.07/month after $5.56/month credit, applied within two bills. Pixel 3aXL 64GB $14.40/month after $5.56/month credit applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease, new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Unlimited Basic: After 6/30/2020 pay $60/month for line one. $40/month for line 2 and $20/month/line for lines 3-5 with AutoPay. SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion.Excludes taxes, surcharges and roaming. Pixel 3a SRP - $399. Pixel 3a XL SRP - $479.

3 Limited time offer, Pixel 3 64GB - $16.63/mo. after $16.67/month credit applied within two bills. Pixel 3XL 64GB $22.04/month after $16.67/month credit applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease, new line of service. Pixel 3 SRP: $799. Pixel 3 XL SRP: $929)

4 Applies to new lines of service. Select exclusion apply.

5 Faster compared to Sprint 4G LTE. Requires capable device. LTE Advanced coverage not available everywhere.

6 Unlimited Basic compared to Verizon Go Unlimited and AT&T Unlimited & More with five lines; features differ.

7 Analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds from March 2018 to March 2019 for all mobile results.

