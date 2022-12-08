Google Presents MonetizeMore with the Innovation Award at the GCPP Summit 2022

The ad tech company was recognized at Google Certified Publishing Partner

Summit 2022 for its innovative solution, Traffic Cop, protecting publishers from

IVT and ad setup policy violations.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore , a global ad monetization partner for web publishers and app developers, has proudly received the Innovation Award at the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) Summit 2022. This accolade is in recognition of MonetizeMore's outstanding advancement in Traffic Cop, a solution that protects ad inventory from invalid traffic (IVT) and ensures publishers' revenue is safe.

MonetizeMore

The Traffic Cop 's refined algorithm can detect ad setup policy violations (ASPVs), including ad stacking, abusive refreshes, spam clicks, and hidden ad units. This empowers publishers to identify and fix complex issues in real-time, giving them a vital edge in the ecosystem. The technology has helped publishers minimize ad revenue deductions and unlock higher RPMs from premium demand partners.

Talking about the achievement, Kean Graham, Founder, and CEO, MonetizeMore, says, "At MonetizeMore, we're always striving to build innovative solutions that support our publishers while benefiting the ad tech ecosystem as a whole. Invalid traffic is a significant problem for publishers, often leading to account suspensions and drastic revenue losses. Thank you to our amazing tech team at MonetizeMore for tackling this challenge and creating a powerful tool like Traffic Cop."

"As a potential cause of invalid traffic violations, publishers often overlook ad setup policy violations. We noticed that no viable solution in the market could detect ad stacking and other policy violations, such as overly aggressive refreshes and ads serving while unviewable. Traffic Cop uses cutting-edge technology to detect ASPVs and other potential threats to publishers so they can avoid any revenue clawbacks," he explains.

For three consecutive years, Google has felicitated MonetizeMore at their GCPP Summit for their industry innovations and initiatives. After winning the customer satisfaction award in 2021 and the innovation award in 2020 at previous GCPP Summits, this was another feather in their cap.

About MonetizeMore

Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a leading publisher monetization company with 280+ team members across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. We are a Google Certified Publishing Partner trusted by 1000+ websites and app developers to manage their ad revenue optimization across 40 countries through our comprehensive and AI-powered platform PubGuru, including Google award-winning tool Traffic Cop protecting publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.

To learn more about MonetizeMore, visit www.monetizemore.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE MonetizeMore