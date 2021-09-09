Google Products, Kahoot! and Zoom are the Digital Tools Accessed by the Most Students and Educators in 2020/21 School Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnPlatform , developer of an edtech effectiveness system, today published its fourth annual year-end analysis of K12 edtech usage from the 2020/2021 school year. The company's Edtech Top 40 report data reveals that districts are using 1,449 digital products on average, per month, up over 52% since the 2019-20 school year, pre-pandemic, and up 9% from 2019-2020, during the height of the pandemic last winter.

Google Docs remains the most used technology tool since LearnPlatform began tracking the Edtech Top 40 in 2017 while Google's suite of products has consistently ranked in the top 10 for the past four years. YouTube remains popular, ranking third on the list, the same position it held in 2018-2019. Zoom is the most used video technology for virtual classrooms, followed closely by Google Meet, which are ranked #9 and #13 respectively.

"No matter the key focus of the technology, we've seen a steady increase in the number of digital tools used in classrooms, whether virtual or in-person. Tech-enabled learning is here to stay and now is the time to ensure that edtech is effective in supporting teaching and driving student outcomes," said Karl Rectanus, CEO and Founder of LearnPlatform. "While we focus on equipping districts and states to improve the safety, equity, efficiency and effectiveness of their learning environments, this analysis provides an important broader perspective to help K-12 decision-makers."

The report considers products across four categories -- "Learner Focused", "Educator Focused", "Organization", and "General & Pervasive"-- as well as considering their primary purpose and type, to further understand the role that thousands of digital tools play in the K-12 ecosystem. For example, game-based learning platform Kahoot! joins Google Forms, both used for classroom engagement and instruction, in the top 10, while it takes first place in the "Educator Focused" category when considering only products designed expressly for the education market.

New additions to this year's Edtech Top 40 include Jamboard (#22), Pear Deck (#28) and Booklet (#37), while History.com (#29), Encyclopedia Britannica (#30) and MIT App Inventor (#37) returned to the list after dropping off last year's list which focused on the months after widespread school closures related to COVID-19.

The report is based on 44 billion student and educator engagement events across 8,616 products. To view the entire report and infographic, please visit: https://learnplatform.com/top40

About LearnPlatform

LearnPlatform is a mission-driven research organization, and creator of the comprehensive edtech effectiveness system of the same name used by educators, leaders and their partners to save time, save money and improve outcomes. The research-driven technology, central office automation and data-rich insights and evidence services equip school districts, states, and providers to organize, streamline and analyze their edtech interventions to ensure learning ecosystems are safe, equitable, cost-efficient, and effective for all students. For more information, visit learnplatform.com .

