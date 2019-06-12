Google Ranks Digital Ad Agency Colling Media in Top 100

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale-based digitally focused advertising agency Colling Media is proud to announce at the Google Marketing Live global conference, its Google Partner assessment score ranked the ad agency in the top 100 agencies in the world for Lead Generation and Attribution Modeling. Google's third-party validation demonstrates Colling Media has earned its place among the world's best digital ad agencies.

Colling Media CEO Brian Colling attends Google Marketing Live 2019 Conference

The Google Marketing Live event brought together more than 5,000 digital marketing leaders from over 68 countries at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA in May 2019. While the conference is live streamed, invitations to attend in-person are only extended to Google Partners managing Google Ads accounts on behalf of businesses at the highest level. In order to be considered, an advertising agency must be a certified partner, demonstrate an expert understanding of running high performing campaigns, demonstrate clear ROI, and follow Google best practices.

"Google Marketing Live brings together digital marketers from around the globe to shape the future of marketing and Colling Media is so appreciative to be included in this exclusive event by one of the world's most admired tech companies," said Colling Media CEO Brian Colling. "As a Premiere Google Partner, Colling Media prides itself on keeping pace with changes in Google marketing platforms for accomplishing our mission of helping businesses and their people succeed."

At the conference, Colling Media participated in Google breakout sessions and lead discussions on topics like Attribution Modeling, (specifically last-click vs. view-through), Google Data Studio configuration, normalizing data from different channels, and formatting dashboard for reporting.

Colling added, "The exclusivity of the event, which was limited to the top global digital marketing agency leaders chosen by Google, gave us unique access and insights directly from Google, as well as the ability to learn best practices used by top firms across the world. What we didn't expect to learn was that Google considers Colling Media among the top 100 of all global firms, leading many of our peers to ask us for advice they could emulate in their own countries."

About Colling Media

Colling Media is a technology-infused, results-driven, advertising agency. Companies hire Colling Media to produce a tangible Return on Investment (ROI) they can count on. Every result-driven multi-media team member offers unique talents creating an unparalleled level of expertise in the advertising space. Colling Media provides these core services: Advertising Strategy, Media Buying, Digital Advertising, Lead Generation and Branding.

