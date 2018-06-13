Google recognizes Doctor.com as the only Google My Business (GMB) Featured Partner Singularly Focused on Healthcare

Google My Business is a free tool for businesses and organizations to manage their online presence across Google, including Search and Maps. But because Google My Business (as well as many other online business directories) was primarily built to support typical brick-and-mortar businesses, many healthcare organizations and professionals encounter difficulties when managing and updating location, practice entity, and provider entity data.

"Every healthcare organization we've encountered has cited difficulties in managing their online listings information. With 80% of consumers conducting their search for care online, it's critical that organizations provide accurate information online to improve patient access to care, especially on the world's leading search engine," said Andrei Zimiles, CEO of Doctor.com. "Expanding our partnership with Google further advances our mission of helping healthcare organizations of all sizes to deliver a seamless customer experience at every step of the patient journey. By working directly with the GMB team, we can help our clients tackle unique and complex problems with expediency."

"We've worked with many vendors in the past, and Doctor.com is the only company that was able to expertly tackle the unique challenges that we've faced as a healthcare organization. Doctor.com's platform was able to easily consolidate and manage data about all of our facilities and clinicians and has made updating this information within Google My Business and across the web an effortless process for us. In addition to the time and cost savings, we feel this is an important step to improve patient access since Google is the first stop for most people when they search online for care. Since working with Doctor.com, we've seen a huge improvement in our visibility on Google and as a result, we are attracting more new patients from the web than ever before," said James Cardone, President and CEO of Recovery PT, a leading physical therapy group practice with 11 facilities in the New York City area.

Doctor.com enables healthcare organizations to manage every aspect of their online presence across the most prominent search engines and healthcare sites, from a single holistic platform. Our robust platform integrations with Google include:

Effortless listings management: Single point of entry to maintain accurate and up to date listings information on GMB and all major search engines and healthcare sites.





Single point of entry to maintain accurate and up to date listings information on GMB and all major search engines and healthcare sites. Profile optimization: We ensure your profile listings are enhanced for optimal patient engagement, and include compelling data, images and content- on Google and everywhere patients are searching for care.

Universal scheduling: Enable easy appointment requests directly from your Google page. Receive and approve web-wide appointment requests from a single user-friendly portal.

Patient engagement: Invite patients to connect with your Google page with an easy to use desktop messaging app.





Invite patients to connect with your Google page with an easy to use desktop messaging app. Reporting and analytics: Get insights on user engagement, traffic, and more to continuously improve your Google presence.





Get insights on user engagement, traffic, and more to continuously improve your Google presence. 24/7 Brand Protection: Protection against data reversions from unknown entities submitting edits.





Protection against data reversions from unknown entities submitting edits. VIP Status: Get early-bird access to the latest GMB enhancements and capabilities; escalate complex issues directly to the GMB team.

For more information on how your practice or organization can benefit from Doctor.com and Google's partnership, click here.

About Doctor.com:

Doctor.com is the only complete platform built to help healthcare organizations deliver a better customer experience at every step of the patient journey. The company's industry-leading technology seamlessly integrates provider data warehousing, web-wide listings management, reputation insights, universal online scheduling, and patient communications. All of these services are enhanced by Doctor.com's 50+ integrations with the most prominent healthcare directories, search engines, social media platforms, and EHR/PM systems. As a result, thousands of healthcare organizations, including more than 200 of the country's leading hospitals and health systems and over 20,000 private practices, have been empowered by the platform to enhance their digital presence and credibility, increase patient trust, and grow their business.

To view additional press releases, visit https://www.doctor.com/press.

Press Contact

Erin Kang

erink@corp.doctor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-recognizes-doctorcom-as-the-only-google-my-business-gmb-featured-partner-singularly-focused-on-healthcare-300665817.html

SOURCE Doctor.com

Related Links

http://www.doctor.com

