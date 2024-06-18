Google Selects Bugcrowd as New Payments Platform for Bug Bounty Programs

Bugcrowd will make it easier and faster for users of bughunters.google.com to receive bounty

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the leader in crowdsourced security, today announced that its platform was chosen as the bounty payment method for Google's Bug Hunting Community (bughunters.google.com). In an effort to improve the scale and speed of payments to its bug hunters, Google selected Bugcrowd, which is trusted by bug bounty customers around the globe to make fast, reliable payments to security researchers on its industry-leading crowdsourced security platform.

Individuals who are already Google registered bug hunters will be able to easily switch over to Bugcrowd. They simply need to register on https://www.bugcrowd.com/ and after that they will be able to update their payment preference on their bug hunters profile. Many are already members of Bugcrowd's extensive crowd of bug hunters, and will not need to take any action.

"Bugcrowd's platform has significantly improved the way we reward our bug hunter community. With an order of magnitude faster payments and diverse payout options, our bug hunters can focus on what matters most: uncovering vulnerabilities and making the Internet a safer place for everyone", said Jan Keller, Technical Program Manager, Google.

"At Bugcrowd, our mission is to empower the world's cybersecurity community to make the digital world safer," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "Teaming up with Google to provide payment options for their bug hunters is a testament to our commitment to streamlining the bug bounty experience and ability to scale quickly. We're proud to offer our platform as a solution that not only enhances efficiency but also ensures that talented hackers are rewarded promptly for their invaluable contributions to security. "It is a delicate and important balance to strike between the hacker community and the companies looking to engage them for bug bounty programs, and we have successfully navigated those relationships for years and have earned trust on both sides."

The Bugcrowd Platform connects organizations with trusted hackers, also known as security researchers to proactively defend their assets against sophisticated threat actors. In this way, organizations can unleash the collective ingenuity of the hacking community to better uncover and mitigate risks across applications, systems, and infrastructure. Crowdsourced solutions include penetration-testing-as-a-service, managed bug bounties, and vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs).

To learn more about Bugcrowd being selected as the new payment platform for Google's Bug Hunting Community, you can read Google's blog post: Announcing Bugcrowd as a new bughunters.google.com payment option .

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

