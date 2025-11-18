Google "Things to Do" for tour operators and guides

Boost bookings and get more direct traffic

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheap Fun Things To Do is introducing its Google Things to Do connectivity, a new platform service designed to enable tour operators, attractions, and activity providers to list their offerings directly on Google Maps and Google Search within the "Things to Do" section. This service aims to simplify how vendors distribute their tours and experiences on Google, making it easier for travelers to discover, compare, and book them.

"Our Google Things to Do connectivity is more than just a listing service; it's a strategic tool designed to empower vendors," stated Chaz Desousa, President. "By integrating directly with Google Maps and Search, we're enabling businesses to connect with travelers at the precise moment they're looking for experiences. This direct line to customers not only boosts bookings but also builds brand loyalty."

This new connectivity service offers several advantages that set it apart from competitors:

At just $20 per month, this service is more accessible than many alternatives that charge higher fees for similar Google integration or distribution services. Direct Google Integration: Vendors can list their tours and activities directly on Google Maps and Search without needing technical expertise. Many competitors offer only partial or indirect listing services.

Limited spots during the rollout allow for personalized onboarding and smooth setup, which is rare in the market where many platforms leave vendors to figure out Google integration themselves. Vendor-Focused Design: The service is designed specifically for small and mid-sized tour operators, not just large agencies, making it accessible to vendors of all sizes.

By getting listed directly on Google, vendors can capture more direct bookings instead of relying solely on third-party marketplaces or OTAs. Trusted Platform & Guidance: Supported by CheapFunThingsToDo.com, a recognized platform in the tours and activities space, and backed by step-by-step guides and resources for maximizing Google Things to Do exposure.

By using Cheap Fun Things To Do's Google Things to Do connectivity, vendors can expect to see the following benefits:

Increased online visibility on Google Maps and Search.

Greater ability to capture more direct bookings.

Affordable access at $20 per month, making it available to both small and large vendors.

A simplified process for getting listed on Google without needing technical expertise.

Travelers will also indirectly benefit through easier discovery of interesting and unique experiences in destinations worldwide, with the ability to compare and book tours directly through Google listings.

In short, for just $20 a month, vendors can get their experiences directly on Google, helping them reach more travelers and increase bookings.

Available in the following areas :

AMER : Argentina, American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guam, Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States of America, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and United States Virgin Islands

: Argentina, American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guam, Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States of America, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and United States Virgin Islands APAC : Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam EMEA : Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Vatican City

The Cheap Fun Things To Do team is dedicated to helping people discover unforgettable experiences around the world. Through its platform, CheapFunThingsToDo.com, users can find, save, and share activities, concerts, festivals, and tours — all with the lowest fees and real-time notifications to ensure they never miss a moment. Website: www.cheapfunthingstodo.com

