Google Workspace and Miro Partner to Advance Virtual Collaboration

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Workspace and Miro , an online collaboration whiteboard platform, today announced a new partnership to help teams collaborate more easily and effectively, virtually or in-person. Integrated functionality in Google Workspace and Miro will make it easier for teams to ideate and co-create both asynchronously and in real time within Google Meet and across Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

A study from Accenture found that 83% of respondents identified a hybrid model as being optimal in the future. With more organizations becoming hybrid and digital-first, the need for tools that facilitate seamless engagement, innovation, and collaboration equity amongst teams has never been greater.

"Teams are expected to work well together across locations and boundaries, and so should their workplace applications and tools," said Adrienne McCallister, VP, Global Partnerships, Google Workspace. "By bringing together helpful tools to boost engagement, innovation, and creativity in meetings, workshops, design sprints and more, this integration with Miro will give our 3 billion users a flexible solution, especially for a hybrid work environment."

"Advancing our integration with Google Workspace will bring Miro's innovative and infinite whiteboard to billions of users and help more teams discover new ways to work and innovate together, regardless of whether they're face-to-face or across time zones," said Kevin Chung, VP Business Development, Miro. "We want everyone from enterprises to academic institutions to harness the power of a seamless collaboration experience."

Google Workspace and Miro will integrate product capabilities across multiple fronts, enabling a smoother and more flexible collaboration experience. Already, users can import and live-edit existing Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Miro boards. Expanded experiences to existing capabilities, as well as new functionality that will start rolling out in early 2022, will enable teams to:

Bring the energy and outcomes of in-person meetings to Google Meet video meetings with integrated, dynamic and collaborative Miro boards launched within Google Meet;

Attach and share any Miro board directly in Google Calendar to ensure all attendees are prepped and ready to collaborate during meetings and workshops;

Edit Docs, Sheets, and Slides in Workspace or in Miro without worrying about keeping changes in sync;

Draw, diagram, and add text and shapes to connect the dots between Docs, Sheets, and Slides on a Miro board to visualize connection points between work.

The Miro app for Workspace is one of the growing number of 3rd-party applications you can use to bring the apps and services you use every day to your Google Workspace experience. Try the Miro app in Workspace with your existing credentials, or sign up for Workspace and Miro to start using the free versions together.

Miro is the most used online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The platform's infinite canvas enables its +20M users to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 as RealtimeBoard and rebranded as Miro in 2019. Miro is truly global, with nine hubs in cities around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, New York City, Amsterdam, Perm, Berlin, Munich, and London. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

