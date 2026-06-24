Google.org Renews Support for aiEDU to Scale AI Readiness for Educators Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Education Project (aiEDU), a national nonprofit working to ensure every student is ready to live, work, and thrive in a world shaped by AI, today announced renewed support from Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google. The funding builds on support from Google.org that began in 2023, deepening a multi-year commitment to AI Readiness at a moment when schools across the country are grappling with how to prepare students for lives and careers reshaped by AI.

Google.org Partnership Announcement

Since 2023, aiEDU, with support from Google.org, has reached 5,455 educators and impacted 185,938 students across 17 states, with a strong focus on reaching students and teachers in rural and Indigenous communities. That reach came through two of aiEDU's flagship programs: the Community Catalyst Program, which funds school districts and community organizations to build AI Readiness where it's hardest to reach; and the Trailblazer Fellowship, which equips individual teachers to lead AI Readiness in their own classrooms.

Both began as pilots and grew by testing in real classrooms and communities. Through its work, aiEDU's impact has reached more than 48,000 educators across 42 states, impacting 1.9 million students nationwide.

The renewed funding is a bet that those models are ready to travel even further. Over the next two years (March 2026–February 2028), and with educators at the center, aiEDU will:

Expand the reach of its school district partnerships — a majority of them Title I, in states from California and New York to Florida, Georgia, and Texas — to co-develop AI Readiness strategies, classroom resources for grades 3–12, and blueprints other districts can follow.

— a majority of them Title I, in states from California and New York to Florida, Georgia, and Texas — to co-develop AI Readiness strategies, classroom resources for grades 3–12, and blueprints other districts can follow. Scale the flexible learning pathways teachers need , including the aiEDU Trailblazer Fellowship, asynchronous courses, and train-the-trainer cohorts, so thousands more educators can access high-quality professional learning.

, including the aiEDU Trailblazer Fellowship, asynchronous courses, and train-the-trainer cohorts, so thousands more educators can access high-quality professional learning. Launch professional learning communities for administrators and instructional leaders, so the people introducing AI Readiness in their schools aren't doing it alone.

"Google.org has been a valuable supporter of our work to make sure that every student in America is ready for the future," said Alex Kotran, Founder & CEO of aiEDU. "We've learned that AI readiness can only be successful if it is championed by teachers and educators for their students and their communities. Google.org's support is bringing aiEDU to the next exciting phase of our mission, to significantly expand the breadth and depth of our reach."

About The AI Education Project (aiEDU)

The AI Education Project (aiEDU) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to define, deliver, and catalyze AI Readiness in K–12 education so every student is prepared to live, work, and lead in a world shaped by AI. aiEDU works across the field — with educators, districts, philanthropies, and AI developers alike — to define what AI Readiness means and help schools deliver it, through free high-quality curriculum, educator training, and system partnerships. Since 2023, that work has reached more than 48,000 educators and 1.9 million students nationwide. Learn more at aiedu.org.

About Google.org

Google.org applies Google's innovation, research, and resources to promote progress and expand opportunity for everyone

SOURCE aiEDU