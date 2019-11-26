GOOLOO Offers Holiday Event for its Jump Starter
Nov 26, 2019, 08:30 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOLOO will hold a Thanksgiving event on Amazon for their 800A jump starter. They are offering several sizes (1500A / 20800mah) and designs to choose from. The event begins on November 28, but only lasts for 24hours. During that time, customers will be able to enjoy special pricing offers on GOOLOO products.
The jump starter can start most cars and motorcycles. Moreover, its USB 3.0 fast-charging technology can provide quick charging for electrical gadgets. Additionally, its emergency SOS light can make outdoor activities more secure. Whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas, for family members or friends, it's both a practical and affordable gift.
About GOOLOO
The company is committed to the research and development of jump starters and other auto parts to help solve the problems of people on the road. Innovation, implementation, humility, and development are the tenets of GOOLOO. GOOLOO has always been pursuing excellent quality and service to satisfy all customers. Visit www.gooloo.com for more information.
SOURCE GOOLOO
