goop kitchen Expands to New York, Marking First Launch Outside California

The clean, chef-crafted delivery and takeout restaurant opens in Midtown West, with additional locations planned across Manhattan and Brooklyn

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- goop kitchen, the upscale, chef-crafted restaurant concept founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, makes its highly anticipated New York City debut on Monday, April 20, marking the brand's first expansion outside of California and a major new phase of growth. Built as a dark kitchen model, goop kitchen operates without traditional dining rooms, offering thoughtfully crafted meals designed specifically for delivery and takeout.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credit: Isa Zapata) The goop Teriyaki Bowl

The New York launch represents a significant milestone for the brand, bringing its delivery-focused model to one of the most sophisticated and competitive food markets in the world. With additional locations planned across Manhattan and Brooklyn, goop kitchen is on track to double its footprint in the coming year.

"New York felt like a very natural next step for us," said Gwyneth Paltrow. "It's one of the most vibrant and discerning food cities in the world, but it's also a place where people rely on delivery in a real way. We built goop kitchen around that reality, creating food that's thoughtful, satisfying, and designed to arrive just as it's meant to be enjoyed. In the city that raised me and refined my palate, this milestone feels deeply personal. I'm thrilled to finally be here."

Founded in 2021, goop kitchen was created to make clean, delicious, and satisfying food more accessible. Rooted in the belief that food is one of the most powerful ways to take care of your body, the brand set out to fill a gap in the market, where "healthy" food often felt restrictive, joyless, or simply too hard to access. Goop kitchen makes eating well effortless, offering thoughtfully-sourced, ingredient-driven meals designed to be both delicious and nourishing.

Inspired by Gwyneth's values and food philosophy, and helmed by VP of Culinary Chef Kim Floresca, whose background includes Michelin-starred kitchens such as Per Se and El Bulli, goop kitchen's menu is rooted in technique and a deep passion for the highest quality ingredients. Each dish is developed over months, often undergoing dozens of iterations, to meet the brand's rigorous standards for flavor, quality, and ingredient integrity.

What sets goop kitchen apart is how intentionally it is built around delivery. Every element from the menu to the packaging is designed to ensure food arrives exactly as it's meant to be eaten. Dishes are developed with travel in mind and tested under real-world conditions, often sitting for up to 45 minutes before tasting to mimic delivery timing. Custom packaging is engineered to preserve texture, temperature, and integrity: from built-in compartments for dressings to generously sized salad bowls designed for mixing at home. Every detail is intentional.

Since launching in Los Angeles, goop kitchen has built a strong and growing customer base, with steady expansion across the region and into the Bay Area, where the brand recently opened its highest-performing location to date.

"We've spent the past several years building and refining a model designed specifically for delivery, and the performance we've seen gives us real confidence in its ability to scale," said CEO Donald Moore. "Today, we're serving more than 40,000 guests each week with strong repeat behavior across markets. Expanding into New York marks the beginning of an exciting new phase of growth for the brand."

To mark its New York debut, goop kitchen will launch its first major brand campaign, Made for New York, celebrating the people and pace of New York City across digital, social, and out-of-home channels.

goop kitchen is available for delivery and takeout via order.goopkitchen.com and major third-party apps. The first, delivery-only location is opening in Midtown West on April 20th and will serve adjacent neighborhoods, with additional locations offering delivery, takeout, and dine-in options in Manhattan and Brooklyn set to launch throughout 2026.

About goop kitchen

goop kitchen is an upscale, chef-crafted restaurant concept founded by Gwyneth Paltrow in 2021, serving real, clean, and delicious food made to order. The brand focuses on thoughtfully sourced ingredients and menus developed to deliver restaurant-quality meals through delivery and takeout. Led by a team of experienced hospitality operators and culinary leaders, goop kitchen is redefining how people eat today, combining convenience with quality, consistency, and care.

Press Contact:

Meredith Sidman

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SOURCE goop kitchen