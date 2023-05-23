Gooseberry Products Market size to grow by USD 2,104.12 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by expanding use in various industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gooseberry products market size is set to grow by USD 2104.12 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding use in various industries. The global market for gooseberry products is fueled significantly by the numerous uses of gooseberry products across a range of sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gooseberry Products Market 2023-2027

The report on the gooseberry products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Gooseberry Products Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Expanding use in various industries

Increasing demand for superfoods

Expansion in retail landscape

Market Trends

The increasing prominence of private-label brands

New packaging trends

Increase in e-commerce sales

Market Challenges

Fluctuations in gooseberry prices due to unfavorable weather conditions

Increase in prices due to seasonal availability

Challenges due to transportation and storage

Gooseberry Products Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The gooseberry products market is segmented by application (food and beverages, beauty and personal care, and pharmaceutical industry), product (gooseberry powder, gooseberry jam, gooseberry tablets, gooseberry chili sauce, and gooseberry liquor), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Owing to growing interest in plant-based diets and rising awareness of the health benefits of gooseberries, the regional market has expanded considerably over the past ten years.

The gooseberry products market covers the following areas:

Gooseberry Products Market Sizing

Gooseberry Products Market Forecast

Gooseberry Products Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

Atulya

Dabur India Ltd.

Euroasias Organics

Herbeno Herbals India

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Jiva Botanicals LLC

Maya Industries

Navitas Organics

Neelamari Herbs

Oregon Fruit Products

Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

ProV Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Risun Bio Tech Inc.

Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Taj Agro International

Two Brothers Organic Farms

ambe-group.com- The company offers gooseberry products that have benefits for adaptogens and antioxidants.

arjunanatural.com- The company offers gooseberry products that is a superior cardiac health supplement and have been traditionally used to restore health, immunity and vitality.

dabur.com- The company offers gooseberry products such as amla candy which have strong health-rejuvenating properties and is a natural, efficacious antioxidant, which is formulated from pure and natural amla and other preservatives like sugar, vinegar, etc.

Gooseberry Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2104.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Atulya, Dabur India Ltd., Euroasias Organics, Herbeno Herbals India, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Jiva Botanicals LLC, Maya Industries, Navitas Organics, Neelamari Herbs, Oregon Fruit Products, Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., ProV Foods Pvt. Ltd., Risun Bio Tech Inc., Sydler India Pvt. Ltd., Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Taj Agro International, and Two Brothers Organic Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

