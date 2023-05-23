Gooseberry Products Market size to grow by USD 2,104.12 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by expanding use in various industries - Technavio

23 May, 2023, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gooseberry products market size is set to grow by USD 2104.12 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding use in various industries. The global market for gooseberry products is fueled significantly by the numerous uses of gooseberry products across a range of sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The report on the gooseberry products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Gooseberry Products Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Expanding use in various industries
- Increasing demand for superfoods
- Expansion in retail landscape
Market Trends
- The increasing prominence of private-label brands
- New packaging trends
- Increase in e-commerce sales
Market Challenges
- Fluctuations in gooseberry prices due to unfavorable weather conditions
- Increase in prices due to seasonal availability
- Challenges due to transportation and storage
Gooseberry Products Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The gooseberry products market is segmented by application (food and beverages, beauty and personal care, and pharmaceutical industry), product (gooseberry powder, gooseberry jam, gooseberry tablets, gooseberry chili sauce, and gooseberry liquor), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Owing to growing interest in plant-based diets and rising awareness of the health benefits of gooseberries, the regional market has expanded considerably over the past ten years.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) View Sample Report
The gooseberry products market covers the following areas:
Gooseberry Products Market Sizing
Gooseberry Products Market Forecast
Gooseberry Products Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.
- Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
- Atulya
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Euroasias Organics
- Herbeno Herbals India
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Jiva Botanicals LLC
- Maya Industries
- Navitas Organics
- Neelamari Herbs
- Oregon Fruit Products
- Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc.
- Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
- ProV Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Risun Bio Tech Inc.
- Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.
- Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.
- Taj Agro International
- Two Brothers Organic Farms
ambe-group.com- The company offers gooseberry products that have benefits for adaptogens and antioxidants.
arjunanatural.com- The company offers gooseberry products that is a superior cardiac health supplement and have been traditionally used to restore health, immunity and vitality.
dabur.com- The company offers gooseberry products such as amla candy which have strong health-rejuvenating properties and is a natural, efficacious antioxidant, which is formulated from pure and natural amla and other preservatives like sugar, vinegar, etc.
Related Reports:
Pumpkin Seeds Market- The pumpkin seeds market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,070.83 million.
Vegan Eggs Market- The vegan eggs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 910.56 million.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Gooseberry Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.56%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2104.12 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
9.4
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, India, China, Germany, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Atulya, Dabur India Ltd., Euroasias Organics, Herbeno Herbals India, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Jiva Botanicals LLC, Maya Industries, Navitas Organics, Neelamari Herbs, Oregon Fruit Products, Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., ProV Foods Pvt. Ltd., Risun Bio Tech Inc., Sydler India Pvt. Ltd., Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Taj Agro International, and Two Brothers Organic Farms
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global gooseberry products market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gooseberry products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Beauty and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Beauty and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Beauty and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Beauty and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Beauty and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Gooseberry powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Gooseberry powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Gooseberry powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Gooseberry powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Gooseberry powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Gooseberry jam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Gooseberry jam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Gooseberry jam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Gooseberry jam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Gooseberry jam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Gooseberry tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Gooseberry tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Gooseberry tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Gooseberry tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Gooseberry tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Gooseberry chili sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Gooseberry chili sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Gooseberry chili sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Gooseberry chili sauce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Gooseberry chili sauce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Gooseberry liquor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Gooseberry liquor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Gooseberry liquor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Gooseberry liquor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Gooseberry liquor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 115: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 125: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Dabur India Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Euroasias Organics
- Exhibit 137: Euroasias Organics - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Euroasias Organics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Euroasias Organics - Key offerings
- 12.7 Herbeno Herbals India
- Exhibit 140: Herbeno Herbals India - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Herbeno Herbals India - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Herbeno Herbals India - Key offerings
- 12.8 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 143: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Jiva Botanicals LLC
- Exhibit 146: Jiva Botanicals LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Jiva Botanicals LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Jiva Botanicals LLC - Key offerings
- 12.10 Neelamari Herbs
- Exhibit 149: Neelamari Herbs - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Neelamari Herbs - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Neelamari Herbs - Key offerings
- 12.11 Oregon Fruit Products
- Exhibit 152: Oregon Fruit Products - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Oregon Fruit Products - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Oregon Fruit Products - Key offerings
- 12.12 Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
- Exhibit 158: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Risun Bio Tech Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Risun Bio Tech Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Risun Bio Tech Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Risun Bio Tech Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 164: Sydler India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Sydler India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Sydler India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 167: Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Taj Agro International
- Exhibit 170: Taj Agro International - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Taj Agro International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: Taj Agro International - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 178: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom:
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article