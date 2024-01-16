Gooten Announces the Formation of an Advisory Board

Industry Veterans Manny Almeida, Deb Merrill, and Arnaud Deshais to Help Guide Gooten's Strategic Expansion and Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten, a trailblazer in on-demand order management technology, is excited to announce the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board, a move to bolster its expertise and leadership in the ever-evolving sectors of print-on-demand, retail, and eCommerce. As Gooten launches its next-generation OrderMeshTM software platform, the Advisory Board is uniquely positioned to guide Gooten through its next phase of growth.

Chaired by Manny Almeida, the advisory board is set to play a pivotal role in steering Gooten's business strategies and enhancing its revolutionary enterprise platform. Deborah Merrill, an existing Gooten board member, will also join the board alongside Arnaud Deshais.

Manny Almeida has over 40 years of experience in the photographic imaging industry and previously served as the Divisional President of the Imaging Division of Fujifilm North America. Over the past 42 years, Almeida has held various positions in sales, marketing, business strategy and general management, all focused on the photo imaging industry. He brings this track record of success and deep knowledge of the photo industry to Gooten's Advisory Board.

"I am honored to chair Gooten's Advisory Board and deepen my relationship with Gooten's leadership team. I met the Gooten team over seven years ago and have been continually impressed with their innovation and approach to the print on-demand market. I look forward to guiding the team as they tackle their next phase of growth," said Mr. Almeida.

Deborah Merrill is the former President, Delta Group and CFO of Delta Apparel, Inc. During Merrill's tenure, Delta Apparel became a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel. Seeing the transformation that digital had in other industries, Delta began offering on-demand decorated products in 2010 and quickly became a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing innovation to the supply chain of its customers. Ms. Merrill held various strategic and leadership positions at Delta Apparel, retiring in early 2022, after 23 years of service improving the financial and operational performance of the business.

Mr Arnaud Deshais is a Supply Chain and Operations expert with over thirteen years of experience in the print on-demand industry. Arnaud was Art.com's (now owned by Walmart) Director of Supply Chain and he was also appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer of Redbubble (now Articore). During his time at Redbubble, Arnaud had leadership responsibilities for Supply Chain, Logistics, Customer Experience, Quality, Social Responsibility (ESG) as well as Content Compliance Management and Artist Support. During Arnaud's tenure, Redbubble saw massive growth with a share price quintupling its original IPO introduction valuation. Mr Deshais retired from Redbubble in early 2021, after seven years of service improving financial and operational performance of the business with record high customer satisfaction and loyalty scores.

"I am passionate about the print on-demand industry and expect the market to continue evolving at a rapid pace in the coming years. Gooten's technology platform positions them to excel and nimbly adapt to changing market requirements as they work to deliver for large brands, marketplaces, and retailers. I look forward to guiding the team and providing my expertise as they navigate this exciting market opportunity," says Mr. Deshais.

The advisory board will provide counsel and direction to Gooten's executive leadership team as the company scales its offerings for more complex, enterprise-level clients. As Gooten launches its next-generation software platform, the first of its kind in the market, designed specifically for enterprise needs, the insights of its advisory board will help Gooten continue to redefine what's possible in the on-demand industry.

Said Brian Rainey, CEO of Gooten: "As we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the market, the guidance from our esteemed Advisory Board will be invaluable. We look forward to their contributions and are confident in the bright future ahead, underpinned by their expertise and vision."

About Gooten

Gooten is a leading provider of enterprise order management software and fulfillment services. The company helps businesses streamline vendor and order management, enabling profitable and risk-free growth through an on-demand manufacturing model. Gooten's purpose-built order management system for on-demand production seamlessly integrates proprietary technology with decades of operational expertise. Gooten's platform empowers its customers to rapidly expand their product offerings, optimize order routing, and significantly reduce operational complexity and costs. Additionally, customers have access to Gooten's global network of 100+ best-in-class production partner locations, enabling them to quickly add or test new products in local and international markets.

Contact

Press Inquiries

Zumi Madbouly

[email protected]

SOURCE Gooten