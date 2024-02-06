Gooten Launches OrderMesh: The First Order Management System Built for On-Demand Production

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten, a trailblazer in the on-demand industry, announced the launch of OrderMesh™, a specialized order management platform designed for on-demand production. The Gooten team, led by Brian Rainey, CEO, and Maddy Alcala, President, boasts over 200 years of combined experience in the rapidly changing world of on-demand, and is uniquely positioned to deliver a software platform that bridges the gap between rapid print on-demand innovation and the needs of complex consumer-facing brands. The OrderMesh platform is designed to support retailers, marketplaces, manufacturers, and eCommerce brands as they broaden their product offerings, streamline order processing, and substantially reduce the operational complexities and costs of a made on-demand supply chain.

OrderMesh by Gooten

The Gooten team built OrderMesh to help retailers tap into the power of on-demand production, reducing their inventory risk and overhead. Key additional benefits of the platform include improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty metrics through optimized order routing. Brands using OrderMesh can optimize for speed of product delivery, cost, and fulfillment standards as they distribute volumes across a network of production facilities. Since launching with Gooten's OrderMesh platform, a major global retailer has achieved 38% year-over-year revenue growth while rapidly adding new products, accounting for an additional 15-25% growth over two years. These results highlight OrderMesh's key benefits, including the ability to rapidly add new products and production facilities, optimize global order routing, and manage millions of potential SKU combinations, all in a print on-demand production environment.

"The Gooten team has managed a global print on-demand supply chain for the past ten years. We know firsthand the challenges and complexities that come with navigating this rapidly evolving industry and how unsuited traditional order management technology is for our space," says Maddy Alcala, President.

"The Gooten team has combined its deep understanding of this emerging industry with our comprehensive expertise in traditional retail OMS technology to create an enterprise-grade software platform for the world's largest brands. We are thrilled to launch OrderMesh to the market and continue to innovate alongside the largest names in retail and production in the pursuit of customer delight."

The software development team behind Gooten's OrderMesh has decades of experience building high-performing, resilient, and feature-rich enterprise-grade platforms. Gooten's Chief Technology and Product Officer, Nelson Flores, was a key executive in the ideation and development of Shopatron, now known as Kibo Commerce, an eCommerce and order management leader in the most recent Forrester Wave. Nelson still holds multiple patents stemming from his work at Shopatron and has brought his rich experience from retail and eCommerce fulfillment software to building cloud-native multi-tenant SaaS software at Gooten.

About Gooten

Gooten is a leading provider of enterprise order management software and fulfillment services, specialized in print on-demand production. The company helps businesses streamline vendor and order management, enabling profitable and risk-free growth through an on-demand manufacturing model. Gooten's purpose-built order management system for on-demand production seamlessly integrates proprietary technology with decades of operational expertise in the on-demand industry.

Headquartered in New York, Gooten was founded in 2015 and has 84 employees across 16 countries. Over 10,000 businesses rely on Gooten's software and fulfillment solutions to deliver 250+ product types to over 165 countries.

