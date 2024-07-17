Gooten Partners with TikTok Shop, Enabling Shoppable Commerce Powered by Print On-Demand

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten, a leading provider of print-on-demand fulfillment and technology solutions, announces a partnership with TikTok Shop to support sellers with a robust print-on-demand solution, including product catalog, supply chain, and order fulfillment. This partnership enables TikTok Shop sellers to quickly scale their businesses by leveraging Gooten's expansive print-on-demand catalog and fulfillment network, totaling 425+ product listings and 100+ production locations.

TikTok Shop lives at the intersection of commerce, entertaining content, and community, where a single piece of content can quickly go viral and create demand globally. Gooten sees TikTok Shop as perfectly suited to the print-on-demand model, which empowers sellers to match content to products in real-time. Gooten will support TikTok Shop sellers by streamlining the management of their print-on-demand supply chain, making it easier than ever to capitalize on TikTok Shop's vast commerce potential.

Key Benefits of Gooten's Integration with TikTok Shop:

Expansive Fulfillment Network: A curated and managed network of U.S. production partners capable of fulfilling high-demand products with a minimum order quantity of just one piece. Gooten's fulfillment network has the capacity to manage sales spikes and merchandise drops, ensuring your business can scale seamlessly.





Priority Processing for TikTok Shop Orders: A closely monitored "fast lane" with select vendors to prioritize and swiftly process TikTok Shop orders, helping you maintain an excellent standing with TikTok Shop.





: A closely monitored "fast lane" with select vendors to prioritize and swiftly process TikTok Shop orders, helping you maintain an excellent standing with TikTok Shop. Rich Product Catalog: Access a wide range of products for TikTok Shop, including t-shirts, mugs, home decor, and more.

Maddy Alcala, President of Gooten, said, "TikTok Shop is a one-stop, seamless e-commerce ecosystem where users can go from discovery to action in a matter of seconds. This model is perfectly suited to the powers of print-on-demand production, and the Gooten team is excited to partner with TikTok Shop to provide sellers access to our best-in-class fulfillment solution."

To learn more about Gooten's TikTok Shop integration and how it can benefit your business, visit www.gooten.com/tiktok-shop

About Gooten:

Gooten is a leading provider of enterprise order management software and fulfillment services, specializing in print-on-demand production. The company helps businesses streamline vendor and order management, enabling profitable and risk-free growth through an on-demand manufacturing model.

Headquartered in New York, Gooten was founded in 2015 and has 95 employees across 18 countries. Over 10,000 businesses rely on Gooten's software and fulfillment solutions.

