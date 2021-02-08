GoPAPfree.com Launches O2Vent Optima, Saying Goodbye to Sleep Apnea and CPAP

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPAPfree, a homecare provider of oral appliance therapy for obstructive sleep apnea, today announced the launch of their new product O 2 Vent Optima, a highly effective and more convenient alternative to CPAP therapy. This patented and exclusive appliance is the only device with integrated airway technology and increases the response rate to sleep apnea therapy by 40% compared to standard mouthguards. Clinical trials also found that this is the only device with a 100% response rate to snoring.

The O 2 Vent Optima device is 3D printed for a precision fit that is unique to each individual. GoPAPfree.com is the only site delivering dentist guided oral appliance therapy from the comfort and solitude of a patient's own home. GoPAPfree's care delivery model is similar to dental aligner companies that ship mold impression kits straight to your home - reducing costs and increasing access. They also provide a free consultation to see if O 2 Vent Optima is the right treatment for a patient's sleep apnea.

The O 2 Vent Optima is FDA approved and backed by peer reviewed studies. It is the first real innovation for sleep apnea other than surgery in decades. The device is suitable for patients dealing with mild to moderate to severe CPAP intolerant sleep apnea, snoring, as well as those suffering with nasal obstruction and other areas of airway collapse, such as from the tongue, soft palate and lateral walls. The device is lightweight and discreet with no hoses, masks, or machines.

Nasal obstruction affects between 30-50% of sleep apnea patients and its symptoms are increased when lying down. Traditionally, sleep apnea patients who are identified with having nasal obstruction have not been considered to be a good candidate for oral appliances and are routinely prescribed CPAP. This is because the natural reaction of not being able to breathe through your nose is to mouth breathe. 50-60% of those prescribed CPAP therapy quit using it due to the inability to tolerate the therapy.

Patients who abandon their CPAP therapy are often recommended full face mask therapy which leads to higher levels of pressure and claustrophobia. Full face masks also have tight straps which leads to the lower jaw being pushed back. Due to the discomfort associated with the increased pressure, patients often abandon this treatment as well. With O 2 Vent Optima's airway technology, patients will experience device-breathing as opposed to mouth breathing, allowing for improved treatment with air flowing through the device.

As more people shy away from CPAP and full face mask treatment due to inefficiency, discomfort, and social distancing due to COVID-19, sleep apnea sufferers continue to lose sleep. People who don't get enough quality sleep are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus and also have a slower recovery time if they do get sick.

"We are very excited to announce the availability of the O 2 Vent Optima device and its introduction into the US market," states Christopher Hart, Founder of GoPAPfree and inventor of the O 2 Vent Optima. "As a dentist and sufferer of sleep apnea, none of the existing CPAP solutions were a good fit for me. Out of desperation, I took my professional and personal knowledge to invent something that was both effective and comfortable. The positive impact of a consistent good night's sleep is incredible to experience. I hope to bring that life-changing result to anyone who suffers from sleep apnea."

O 2 Vent Optima positions the lower jaw forward to a comfortable range while also allowing the integrated airway channel to bypass nasal congestion and other areas of airway collapse, such as from the tongue, soft palate and lateral walls. The device comes assembled with 'soft' strength connector bands; a dental healthcare professional can help determine which size is right for the patient.

Most insurance plans provide coverage for a sleep therapy device while health savings accounts can be used as well. Flexible payment plans are available for any out-of-pocket costs if needed. The O 2 Vent Optima is priced at $1,995, or $95 a month with a $595 down payment.

Visit GoPAPfree.com to learn more.

GoPAPfree is a homecare provider of oral appliance therapy for obstructive sleep apnea and nasal obstruction. GoPAPfree was founded by a dentist, Dr. Christopher Hart, who is a sleep apnea patient himself. As physicians, dentists and sleep professionals around the globe have seen firsthand, the problem of sleep apnea is widespread and serious. The company's mission is to deliver effective, affordable, personalized sleep apnea treatment. Learn more at www.GoPAPfree.com .

