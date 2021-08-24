GoPivot adds Dr. Lenore Doster, Licensed Psychologist and Certified Telemental Health Counseling Specialist, to spearhead Mental Health assessments

As a way to deal with the pandemic, Doster and her husband, Don, CEO of GoPivot, came up with a series of guidelines that promote both physical health and social interaction. Expressed simply through the acronym SMILE™, the activities are general enough in nature to do almost every day. S stands for Sleep and Serve. M for Move and Meditate. I for Interact and Innovate. L for Laugh and Love. And E stands for Exercise and Experience. All in all, this helps employees remember to stay active, try new experiences and change their perspective from time to time as a way to improve overall mental health and well-being.

Of course, Dr. Doster is well qualified to head up this initiative. She has been a fully Licensed Clinical Psychologist since 2003 and a Certified Telemental Health Counseling Specialist since 2014. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Colorado State University and her Doctorate of Psychology degree from the Georgia School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University.

As a Psychologist, her career has been dedicated to promoting mental health and treating mental illness. She has focused on specific areas such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, body dysmorphia and eating disorders, relationship management and emotion regulation, which includes anger management, career transition, and self-care. Her passion is helping individuals manage both their private and professional lives. Throughout her career, she has worked with a wide variety of people, ranging from executive-level employers and skilled workers to young adults transitioning through college into the corporate world. She has helped numerous individuals find healthy ways to cope with the stress that comes with major life transitions, major life decisions and life trauma.

Dr. Doster looks forward to working with employers to help their employees manage the unique stresses that have evolved throughout the pandemic, as well as their transition back to a work environment.

About GoPivot

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GoPivot uses point-based rewards to motivate your individuals and employees, so you can improve health and wellness, reduce OSHA incidents, or drive any other new initiative. We eliminate pointless rewards, misfit solutions, and wasted dollars. Our approach is so effective that we make this commitment to every client: If people don't change, you don't get charged. Make a pivot: www.gopivotsolutions.com

