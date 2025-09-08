GoPivot Announces Partnership with Dietitian Live to Expand Personalized, Insurance-Covered Nutrition and Lifestyle Coaching for Employees

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPivot, a leading provider of flexible corporate wellness, safety, and employee rewards solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Dietitian Live, a telehealth platform offering personalized nutrition and lifestyle coaching through registered dietitians. This collaboration makes it easier than ever for GoPivot clients to provide employees with holistic, high-impact wellness support—at little to no cost.

Through this partnership, employees at GoPivot client organizations will have seamless access to one-on-one coaching sessions with experienced registered dietitians. These virtual appointments, available in multiple languages across 49 states, are fully integrated into the GoPivot platform and rewards system, allowing employees to book sessions through an activity tile, track their engagement, and earn points for participation.

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many nutrition counseling and preventive care services are fully covered by insurance, eliminating financial barriers and enabling organizations to offer top-tier wellness benefits without additional expense.

More Than Nutrition: A Holistic Approach to Employee Health

What sets this partnership apart is its focus on whole-person wellness. Dietitian Live's behavior-based coaching goes beyond meal plans, addressing:

Nutrition and weight management

Stress and sleep

Movement and fitness goals

Chronic condition management, including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity prevention

By combining Dietitian Live's proven coaching model with GoPivot's gamified engagement platform, employers can deliver a fully integrated wellness solution that inspires employees to make lasting lifestyle changes.

Setting a New Standard in Corporate Wellness

"Most wellness programs fail to deliver measurable outcomes because they don't connect employees with personalized support," said Don Doster, CEO of GoPivot. "This partnership changes that. By pairing behavior-based coaching with our data-driven rewards platform, employers can drive engagement, improve health outcomes, and control costs—all while giving employees access to a benefit that feels personal and valuable."

Since its founding, GoPivot has differentiated itself from traditional wellness vendors with its Pay-for-Performance model, robust rewards marketplace, and ability to integrate wellness, safety, and recognition programs into a single, user-friendly platform. This new offering raises the bar, positioning GoPivot as one of the only wellness vendors to provide insurance-covered, holistic coaching as part of its core solution.

About GoPivot

GoPivot is a leading wellness, safety, and rewards platform that helps organizations of all sizes create healthier, safer, and more engaged workforces. With its Pay-for-Performance model, GoPivot eliminates costly per-employee-per-month fees and offers a flexible, mobile-first experience. Its integrated platform empowers employees with gamified engagement, personalized wellness challenges, and a robust rewards marketplace.

About Dietitian Live

Dietitian Live is a telehealth platform connecting individuals with registered dietitians in 49 states. Its team of over 100 dietitians provides personalized nutrition and lifestyle coaching through a behavior-change model that helps clients achieve lasting health results. With over 80,000 completed sessions and a 97% client success rate, Dietitian Live is breaking down barriers to care by partnering with insurers, employers, and healthcare systems to make coaching accessible and affordable.

