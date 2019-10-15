GoPivot Solutions and C.A. Short Company Announce Partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOPIVOT™ and C.A. SHORT COMPANY, BOTH DISRUPTORS IN PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT, WELLNESS, CORPORATE SAFETY, AND HEALTHCARE COST CONTAINMENT, today announced a newly formed partnership offering clients best-in-class solutions focused on behavior change.

As long-standing competitors, C.A. Short Company and GoPivot have been trailblazers in the world of behavior change incentive programs, specializing in customized programs tailored to fit their clients' needs. C.A. Short Company excels in creating value-based recognition programs that are proven to increase employee engagement, performance and safety awareness, all while reducing turnover and increasing the bottom line. "Both companies understand the importance of creating a safe and prosperous workplace, and what better way to achieve it than by delivering a program that employees actually value," said Jeff Ross, CEO of C.A. Short Company.

Despite insurmountable evidence that holistic employee wellness programs increase worker productivity, improve talent acquisition and retention strategies, and have the potential to save employers billions of dollars a year in health- and efficiency-related costs, many programs are failing to meet even the most vital expectations. It has been estimated that nearly 80% of healthcare claims are directly attributed to an individual's lifestyle. Both GoPivot and C.A. Short Company provide programs to make lasting change in order to affect those daily decision points. "With our partnership, we are moving forward as wellness and safety leaders and forcing our industry to make a pivot. We're leveraging a consumerism model that everyone is used to in their daily spending habits and applying those practices to safety and wellness," says Don Doster, CEO of GoPivot.

As GoPivot has grown, they've expanded their commitment to safety by also becoming a team of fitness fanatics, wellness enthusiasts, and all-around passionate mentors for total health. GoPivot believes that to truly motivate people, you've got to give them a more compelling reason to change. That means a meaningful reward strategy, sustained communication, and individualized solutions that make each employee feel acknowledged and inspired. With personalized fitness and nutrition plans, fun and engaging activities, innovative challenges, and a state-of-the-art mobile-first platform, GoPivot has mastered the field of points-based rewards.

Experiencing similar growth, C.A. Short Company was the first company to create incentive programs that are OSHA-compliant, paving the way for workplace safety as a precursor for personal achievement and, in turn, creating safer work environments. As a leader in employee engagement, C.A. Short Company's values-based recognition programs have proven to reduce employee turnover and increase profitability. "This is a huge upside for both organizations. We now can partner and deliver where we used to compete. We have similar cultures and know each other well enough to know that we do business with the same core values," said Ross.

This newly formed partnership will not change either organizations' go-to market strategy as individual providers of service, rather, where partnering makes sense the organizations will present as C.A. Short Company powered by GoPivot.

About GoPivot



Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GoPivot uses point-based rewards to motivate your individuals and employees, so you can improve health and wellness, reduce OSHA incidents, or drive any other new initiative. We eliminate pointless rewards, misfit solutions, and wasted dollars. Our approach is so effective that we make this commitment to every client: If people don't change, you don't get charged. Make a pivot: www.gopivotsolutions.com

About C.A. Short Company



With its headquarters in Shelby, NC, C.A. Short Company offers industry leading recognition and engagement solutions through innovative design, rapid implementation, and "all-in" exceptional service to our clients, delivering positive behavior changes and measurable, impactful business results.

What drives you to be the best that you can be? www.cashort.com

