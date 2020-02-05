GoPrint3D And Essentium Partnership Set To Accelerate Adoption Of Industrial-Scale Additive Manufacturing In The UK And Ireland

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced that GoPrint3D will resell the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 3D Printing Platform in the UK and Irish markets. The combination of GoPrint3D's best-in-class service, support and customer knowledge, together with the ground-breaking speed and economics of Essentium's AM solutions, will help remove the barriers that have, until now, hindered the adoption of industrial-scale AM.

While companies have begun to include 3D printing in their production processes, the bulk of manufacturing in UK and Ireland continues to be done by traditional CNC machines because of the limitations in speed, scale and economics associated with the majority of 3D printing solutions. Essentium and GoPrint3D will tackle these issues head on by offering the operational know-how, and a 3D printing platform that can produce end-use parts 5-15x faster and 5x more accurately than conventional Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), and at a cost that makes 3D printing an economically attractive proposition.

GoPrint3D will offer the complete Essentium HSE 180•S Series, including low temperature, standard and high temperature models, as well as a complete range of Essentium's innovative new materials that perform to the level required in the most demanding manufacturing environments. The company will provide all the planning, installation, training and support necessary to help customers accelerate the shift from prototyping to industrial-scale AM.

James Blackburn, Sales Director, GoPrint3D: "We're excited to bring the Essentium HSE 3D Printing Platform to the UK and Irish markets. We know there is pent up demand for economically viable AM solutions that deliver industrial-scale without compromise. Together with our unique approach to providing tailored training, engineering services, maintenance contracts and fast response times, we believe this partnership will help our UK and Irish customers across aerospace, automotive, consumer good, electronics, contract manufacturing, oil & gas, and industrial equipment (tooling) sectors unlock the enormous benefits of AM at scale."

Cyprien Decouty, Channel Sales Manager, Essentium EMEA: "Despite the important potential of industrial-scale AM, many UK and Irish companies lack the know-how, resources and confidence to adopt the technology as an integral part of their manufacturing process. Together with GoPrint3D we will smash through these barriers to help manufacturers achieve far reaching economic, innovation and competitive advantage through AM at scale. We are thrilled to partner with GoPrint3D, who has a phenomenal track record of providing the best-in-class training, application engineering and support.

GoPrint3D use the latest 3D printing technology to provide solutions for prototyping through to production. They specialise in helping organisations identify opportunities for additive manufacturing, build business cases and implement solutions to help clients achieve their objectives. GoPrint3D launched in 2012 as part of Express Group Ltd, provider of 2D printer repair and spare parts to the UK for over 30 years.

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing.

