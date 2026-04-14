GoPro Announces New MISSION 1 Line of Professional 8K and 4K Open Gate, Compact Cinema Cameras for Filmmakers, Creators and Aspiring Enthusiasts

Made for the Pursuit—the MISSION 1 Series is designed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's demanding filmmakers and creators. Whatever your mission, GoPro.

The Mission Series and pricing for the new products will be unveiled at GoPro's booth at the NAB tradeshow, April 19 -22; booth C5519.

"The MISSION 1 Series is the pinnacle of performance for low-cost, compact cinema cameras," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Our most demanding, pro-minded customers have asked us for years to make this very line of cameras, and we've finally delivered. The MISSION 1 Series is designed to go to hell and back, and that's exactly where our customers are going to take them. The footage is going to look amazing."

"With the launch of the MISSION 1 Series, GoPro is entering the premium end of the digital imaging market in a significant way," said Pablo Lema, GoPro's Senior Vice President of Product. "The combination of our new 50 megapixel 1" sensor and ultra-efficient GP3 processor sets a new performance bar for compact cinema cameras, enabling resolutions, frame rates, low-light performance, runtimes and thermal capabilities never seen before in cameras this small. We expect the MISSION 1 Series to expand the creative potential of filmmakers and creators around the world, similar to the impact GoPro made when it pioneered the category for durable, ultra-capable compact cameras."

MISSION 1 Series Features

New 50MP 1" Sensor features a larger surface area and larger native 1.6µm pixels and massive 3.2µm fused pixels—capturing more light for professional low-light performance, up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor, and professional-grade image quality when paired with GoPro's new GP3 processor and its image processing capabilities.





features a larger surface area and larger native 1.6µm pixels and massive 3.2µm fused pixels—capturing more light for professional low-light performance, up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor, and professional-grade image quality when paired with GoPro's new GP3 processor and its image processing capabilities. New GP3 Processor features an ultra-power-efficient 5nm design, enabling category-leading battery runtimes and thermal performance along with best-in-class resolutions, frame rates and image quality. An AI Neural Processor Unit (NPU) enables next-generation video pixel processing and stunning low-light image performance.





features an ultra-power-efficient 5nm design, enabling category-leading battery runtimes and thermal performance along with best-in-class resolutions, frame rates and image quality. An AI Neural Processor Unit (NPU) enables next-generation video pixel processing and stunning low-light image performance. Incredible Low-Light Performance and Dynamic Range is made possible by the combination of the new 50MP 1" sensor and the new GP3 processor with its advanced image processing. Capable of up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor and giant 3.2µm fused pixels in Quad Bayer mode, the MISSION 1 Series' imaging pipeline preserves exceptional detail in the darkest of shadows while protecting highlight details, resulting in beautifully balanced, true-to-life images.





is made possible by the combination of the new 50MP 1" sensor and the new GP3 processor with its advanced image processing. Capable of up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor and giant 3.2µm fused pixels in Quad Bayer mode, the MISSION 1 Series' imaging pipeline preserves exceptional detail in the darkest of shadows while protecting highlight details, resulting in beautifully balanced, true-to-life images. Category-Leading 16:9 Video Resolutions, Frame Rates and Slow Motion are possible with MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, including professional-grade 8K 16:9 video at up to 60 frames per second (2X Slo-Mo), ultra-smooth 4K 16:9 at up to 240 frames per second (8X Slo-Mo), and up to 10-second burst 960 frames per second in 1080p 16:9 for shockingly smooth 32X Slo-Mo. You can also capture non-burst 1080p 16:9 (and 1440p 4:3) at 480 frames per second (16X Slo-Mo). These are the highest frame rates and slowest Slo-Mo rates in category, rivaling the capabilities of cameras costing tens of thousands of dollars. MISSION 1 enables 8K30, 4K120, and 1080p240 16:9 capture along with 4K120 and 1440p240 4:3 video.





are possible with MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, including professional-grade 8K 16:9 video at up to 60 frames per second (2X Slo-Mo), ultra-smooth 4K 16:9 at up to 240 frames per second (8X Slo-Mo), and up to 10-second burst 960 frames per second in 1080p 16:9 for shockingly smooth 32X Slo-Mo. You can also capture non-burst 1080p 16:9 (and 1440p 4:3) at 480 frames per second (16X Slo-Mo). These are the highest frame rates and slowest Slo-Mo rates in category, rivaling the capabilities of cameras costing tens of thousands of dollars. MISSION 1 enables 8K30, 4K120, and 1080p240 16:9 capture along with 4K120 and 1440p240 4:3 video. Industry-Leading 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate Video is supported in MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, enabling full sensor 4:3 captures for added flexibility for reframing, editing, and exporting content in multiple aspect ratios for different viewing platforms. The Series' base model, MISSION 1, supports 4K120 Open Gate video capture.





is supported in MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, enabling full sensor 4:3 captures for added flexibility for reframing, editing, and exporting content in multiple aspect ratios for different viewing platforms. The Series' base model, MISSION 1, supports 4K120 Open Gate video capture. Category-Leading Runtimes and Thermal Performance are made possible by the new ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor, advanced hardware optimizations, and the higher-capacity, fast-charging Enduro 2 Battery . The MISSION 1 Series of cameras deliver 5+ hours of recording at 1080p30 1 and 3+ hours of recording at 4K30 on a single charge. The Enduro 2 battery is also compatible with HERO13 Black cameras and likewise the MISSION 1 Series cameras can work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery, albeit with shorter runtimes 2 . The MISSION 1 Series has been designed from the ground up to deliver reliable, mission-critical performance in the most demanding use cases and environments.





are made possible by the new ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor, advanced hardware optimizations, and the higher-capacity, fast-charging . The MISSION 1 Series of cameras deliver 5+ hours of recording at 1080p30 and 3+ hours of recording at 4K30 on a single charge. The Enduro 2 battery is also compatible with HERO13 Black cameras and likewise the MISSION 1 Series cameras can work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery, albeit with shorter runtimes . The MISSION 1 Series has been designed from the ground up to deliver reliable, mission-critical performance in the most demanding use cases and environments. 13 Capture Modes Enable Convenient Pro-Capture: Each mode is tuned for specific environments or use-cases, using advanced machine learning and scene detection to deliver optimal image quality across a broad range of environments. From activity-specific underwater color science and tuned-stabilization in Dive Mode to face-aware framing and tone mapping in Vlog Mode, the MISSION 1 Series can simplify image-optimization for many common capture scenarios. Or you can choose to capture video with your own custom settings, bypassing all automated settings for complete control.





Each mode is tuned for specific environments or use-cases, using advanced machine learning and scene detection to deliver optimal image quality across a broad range of environments. From activity-specific underwater color science and tuned-stabilization in Dive Mode to face-aware framing and tone mapping in Vlog Mode, the MISSION 1 Series can simplify image-optimization for many common capture scenarios. Or you can choose to capture video with your own custom settings, bypassing all automated settings for complete control. Category-Leading Bitrates, Color Depth and Control for Professionals: Dial up the bitrate to a stunning 240Mbps and capture HLG-HDR, 10-Bit Color with GP-Log2, and Timecode Sync for multi-camera shoots, or maximize quality while minimizing file size with GP3's new advanced encoder.





Dial up the bitrate to a stunning 240Mbps and capture HLG-HDR, 10-Bit Color with GP-Log2, and Timecode Sync for multi-camera shoots, or maximize quality while minimizing file size with GP3's new advanced encoder. Category-Leading Pro-Level Audio: 4 microphones deliver improved stereo recording and wind noise reduction while 32-Bit Float audio recording helps prevent clipping. And Bluetooth® 5.3 audio lets you wirelessly connect to compatible devices utilizing the Hands-Free Profile (HFP) v1.9 with Super Wideband (SWB) Speech, for high-fidelity wireless audio.





4 microphones deliver improved stereo recording and wind noise reduction while 32-Bit Float audio recording helps prevent clipping. And Bluetooth® 5.3 audio lets you wirelessly connect to compatible devices utilizing the Hands-Free Profile (HFP) v1.9 with Super Wideband (SWB) Speech, for high-fidelity wireless audio. Category-Leading 50 Megapixel Photo Resolution and Image Quality thanks to the combination of the new 50MP 1" sensor and new GP3 processor's combined capabilities. Capture in RAW or leverage advanced scene detection and machine learning for category-leading HDR photos in the convenient SuperPhoto mode. With up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor and GP3's next-gen image processing—including the ability to burst capture at up to 60 photos per second—the MISSION 1 Series pushes the boundaries of compact camera photo capture in the same manner it does video.





thanks to the combination of the new 50MP 1" sensor and new GP3 processor's combined capabilities. Capture in RAW or leverage advanced scene detection and machine learning for category-leading HDR photos in the convenient SuperPhoto mode. With up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor and GP3's next-gen image processing—including the ability to burst capture at up to 60 photos per second—the MISSION 1 Series pushes the boundaries of compact camera photo capture in the same manner it does video. Updated Design Increases Waterproofness to 66ft (20m): MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) right out of the box without the need for housing, making them the best imaging solution for divers.





MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) right out of the box without the need for housing, making them the best imaging solution for divers. New Lens Design, Bigger Rear Display and Redesigned Buttons make the MISSION 1 Series easier to use in all use cases. Design improvements include an updated lens design with a category-widest 159° native field of view (FOV); a new OLED rear display which is 14% larger than previous flagship GoPro cameras; taller, chunkier raised buttons for easier use with gloves on; and a removable lens hood to reduce glare and lens flare for clearer images.





make the MISSION 1 Series easier to use in all use cases. Design improvements include an updated lens design with a category-widest 159° native field of view (FOV); a new OLED rear display which is 14% larger than previous flagship GoPro cameras; taller, chunkier raised buttons for easier use with gloves on; and a removable lens hood to reduce glare and lens flare for clearer images. GoPro Labs Compatibility: Extend the capability of your MISSION 1 Series camera with over 1,000 custom features, settings and controls tailored for advanced users looking for maximum control. Learn more about GoPro Labs at GoPro.com.

MISSION 1 Series Lineup

MISSION 1 PRO: The flagship. Featuring a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by a new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases.





The flagship. Featuring a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by a new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases. MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition: The flagship camera bundled with an innovative versatile grip that transforms the camera into an even more rugged, ultra-capable feeling point-and-shoot camera designed for run-and-gun style capture. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution—as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20, magnetic latch mounting, and mounting fingers. Perfect for street photography, cinematography, travel and everyday convenience.





The flagship camera bundled with an innovative versatile grip that transforms the camera into an even more rugged, ultra-capable feeling point-and-shoot camera designed for run-and-gun style capture. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution—as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20, magnetic latch mounting, and mounting fingers. Perfect for street photography, cinematography, travel and everyday convenience. MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition: The flagship camera bundled with the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, the new Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio. Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable and complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission.





The flagship camera bundled with the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, the new Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio. Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable and complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission. MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition: For creators looking for the best of everything and maximum flexibility, this is the flagship camera bundled with GoPro's Fluid Pro AI gimbal for advanced stabilization in even the lowest light conditions as well as AI-driven subject tracking, the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for a comprehensive professional audio solution, Light Mod 2 for compact, ultra-portable lighting and the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion, enabling the addition of displays, microphones, headphones, lighting, batteries, and more.





For creators looking for the best of everything and maximum flexibility, this is the flagship camera bundled with GoPro's Fluid Pro AI gimbal for advanced stabilization in even the lowest light conditions as well as AI-driven subject tracking, the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for a comprehensive professional audio solution, Light Mod 2 for compact, ultra-portable lighting and the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion, enabling the addition of displays, microphones, headphones, lighting, batteries, and more. MISSION 1 PRO ILS: The same 50MP 1" Sensor and GP3 processor as MISSION 1 PRO, but in a mirrorless form with an interchangeable lens mount that supports compatibility with the vast universe of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses and adapters that allows a virtually limitless range of lenses to be paired with the camera. MISSION 1 PRO ILS also supports in-camera HyperSmooth video stabilization with any rectilinear, prime focal length lens. This versatility, combined with its video stabilization, weatherproof design and trademark GoPro durability, makes MISSION 1 PRO ILS the world's smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost (and size) of comparable cameras. With more creative options than ever before—including telephoto, zoom, macro, and more—the possibilities are limitless, whatever your mission.



The same 50MP 1" Sensor and GP3 processor as MISSION 1 PRO, but in a mirrorless form with an interchangeable lens mount that supports compatibility with the vast universe of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses and adapters that allows a virtually limitless range of lenses to be paired with the camera. MISSION 1 PRO ILS also supports in-camera HyperSmooth video stabilization with any rectilinear, prime focal length lens. This versatility, combined with its video stabilization, weatherproof design and trademark GoPro durability, makes MISSION 1 PRO ILS the world's smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost (and size) of comparable cameras. With more creative options than ever before—including telephoto, zoom, macro, and more—the possibilities are limitless, whatever your mission. MISSION 1: The same as the flagship in every way but limited to 4K120 Open Gate video capture and 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240 16:9 video capture. 50MP photo capture is the same as in the flagship model. MISSION 1 is perfect for the creator who doesn't require the higher Open Gate resolutions and category-leading frame rates of the flagship model but still wants the outstanding low-light and image quality benefits of the new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor.

The MISSION 1 Series Accessory Ecosystem

Wireless Mic System: Capture crisp, professional sound anywhere with the Wireless Mic System. Designed for easy pairing with the MISSION 1 Series, GoPro HERO Black cameras, 3rd party DSLRs and phones, this compact, professional wireless audio system delivers crystal-clear 24-bit/48kHz audio and Dynamic Noise Reduction, keeping voices front-and-center in any setting. The ultra-small and light 10g transmitters are magnetic and can be clipped to clothes or objects. Adjustable gain and a Safety Track mode (recording a backup track at -6dB) ensure balanced, reliable sound no matter how dynamic your shoot gets. With 6.5 hours of runtime per mic plus a charging case offering two additional full charges, and up to 150 meters of wireless range, you're ready for any creative mission.





Capture crisp, professional sound anywhere with the Wireless Mic System. Designed for easy pairing with the MISSION 1 Series, GoPro HERO Black cameras, 3rd party DSLRs and phones, this compact, professional wireless audio system delivers crystal-clear 24-bit/48kHz audio and Dynamic Noise Reduction, keeping voices front-and-center in any setting. The ultra-small and light 10g transmitters are magnetic and can be clipped to clothes or objects. Adjustable gain and a Safety Track mode (recording a backup track at -6dB) ensure balanced, reliable sound no matter how dynamic your shoot gets. With 6.5 hours of runtime per mic plus a charging case offering two additional full charges, and up to 150 meters of wireless range, you're ready for any creative mission. Media Mod for MISSION 1 Series: The new Media Mod for the MISSION 1 Series has been redesigned from the ground up with a built-in multi-pattern mic and expanded I/O capability of your camera for production. Match the width of your stereo audio capture to the FOV of your video with eight different pickup pattern options. Three 3.5mm ports include an external microphone port, a line-in port for timecode sync, and a headset port for live audio level monitoring. A micro-HDMI port enables up to 4K60 video output for use with external monitors, video recorders, or live output for broadcasting. The Media Mod also features its own mounting system, so you can quickly insert or remove the camera when desired.





The new Media Mod for the MISSION 1 Series has been redesigned from the ground up with a built-in multi-pattern mic and expanded I/O capability of your camera for production. Match the width of your stereo audio capture to the FOV of your video with eight different pickup pattern options. Three 3.5mm ports include an external microphone port, a line-in port for timecode sync, and a headset port for live audio level monitoring. A micro-HDMI port enables up to 4K60 video output for use with external monitors, video recorders, or live output for broadcasting. The Media Mod also features its own mounting system, so you can quickly insert or remove the camera when desired. Point-and-Shoot Grip: Transform your GoPro into an ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera with this ergonomic, lightweight grip. Perfect for street, travel, and urban shooting, the grip's versatile design features cold shoe mounts for lights and mics, a 1/4-20 thread for tripods, vertical mounting and pass-through access to the camera's integrated fingers and magnetic mounting system. For added flexibility, the grip converts into a rugged metal cage for your camera, providing added durability and vertical mounting versatility.





Transform your GoPro into an ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera with this ergonomic, lightweight grip. Perfect for street, travel, and urban shooting, the grip's versatile design features cold shoe mounts for lights and mics, a 1/4-20 thread for tripods, vertical mounting and pass-through access to the camera's integrated fingers and magnetic mounting system. For added flexibility, the grip converts into a rugged metal cage for your camera, providing added durability and vertical mounting versatility. Enduro 2 Battery: The 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers longer runtimes, fast-charging and a wider range of thermal performance compared to previous GoPro batteries. It's also compatible with HERO13 Black. The MISSION 1 Series cameras can also work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery (albeit for shorter runtimes).





The 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers longer runtimes, fast-charging and a wider range of thermal performance compared to previous GoPro batteries. It's also compatible with HERO13 Black. The MISSION 1 Series cameras can also work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery (albeit for shorter runtimes). M-Series ND Filters: The ND Filter 4-pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64) delivers cinematic motion blur and exposure control for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1. The MISSION Series cameras auto-detect which filter you're using and auto-adjust the shutter speed for the desired blur and exposure effect. You can also manually control motion blur and exposure.





The ND Filter 4-pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64) delivers cinematic motion blur and exposure control for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1. The MISSION Series cameras auto-detect which filter you're using and auto-adjust the shutter speed for the desired blur and exposure effect. You can also manually control motion blur and exposure. Protective Housing: When your mission calls for it, the protective housing will keep your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera waterproof down to 196ft (60m). The built-in mounting fingers allow you to capture content both horizontally and vertically. MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) without a housing, while MISSION 1 PRO ILS is weatherproof.





When your mission calls for it, the protective housing will keep your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera waterproof down to 196ft (60m). The built-in mounting fingers allow you to capture content both horizontally and vertically. MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) without a housing, while MISSION 1 PRO ILS is weatherproof. Volta 2: The premium Volta 2 powered battery grip, tripod, and remote features a built-in 5800mAh battery, integrated camera control, and ¼-20 mounting for up to 9 hours of 4K30 recording time 3 .





The premium Volta 2 powered battery grip, tripod, and remote features a built-in 5800mAh battery, integrated camera control, and ¼-20 mounting for up to 9 hours of 4K30 recording time . Light Mod 2: Add compact yet powerful LED lighting to your adventure or studio setup with Light Mod 2's 200 lumen brightness, 33% increased battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes 4 . Light Mod 2 includes an optimized diffuser design and versatile mounting for cold-shoe integration on Media Mod and Point-and-Shoot Grip or standalone light use.





Add compact yet powerful LED lighting to your adventure or studio setup with Light Mod 2's 200 lumen brightness, 33% increased battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes . Light Mod 2 includes an optimized diffuser design and versatile mounting for cold-shoe integration on Media Mod and Point-and-Shoot Grip or standalone light use. Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2: The fastest way to charge your MISSION 1 Series Enduro 2 camera batteries. Charge two batteries at once and easily check battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged. Comes with a high-performance Enduro 2 battery and is compatible with HERO13 Black Enduro Batteries.





The fastest way to charge your MISSION 1 Series Enduro 2 camera batteries. Charge two batteries at once and easily check battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged. Comes with a high-performance Enduro 2 battery and is compatible with HERO13 Black Enduro Batteries. Vertical Mount Adapter: Use this adapter to easily capture social media-friendly footage with three convenient vertical mounting options: built-in mounting fingers, ¼-20 mounting threads, and Magnetic Latch Mount compatibility.

The entire suite of MISSION 1 Series accessories will be available on a rolling basis beginning May 2026 through Q3 2026. GoPro will announce on-shelf availability as each accessory becomes available.

GoPro Quik App & GoPro Subscription

The MISSION 1 Series of cameras is compatible with the Quik app and associated GoPro Subscriber benefits:

Highlight Videos Automatically Sent to Your Phone: Available with or without a subscription, simply plug in your GoPro when connected to your home Wi-Fi. While it's charging, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud and used to make a highlight video complete with beat-synced music and effects. Videos are automatically sent to your phone and ready to share.





Available with or without a subscription, simply plug in your GoPro when connected to your home Wi-Fi. While it's charging, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud and used to make a highlight video complete with beat-synced music and effects. Videos are automatically sent to your phone and ready to share. Edit Your Shots with the Quik App : Tap into an array of easy-to-use tools that let you edit your footage like a pro. You can tweak the highlight videos created by the app or make your own videos from scratch. You can also zoom in, crop, add filters and data overlays, and more with your footage.





: Tap into an array of easy-to-use tools that let you edit your footage like a pro. You can tweak the highlight videos created by the app or make your own videos from scratch. You can also zoom in, crop, add filters and data overlays, and more with your footage. Easy Transferring + Unlimited Cloud Backup: Transferring photos and videos to your phone via the Quik app is a snap with wireless upload. There's also unlimited cloud storage with hassle-free auto-upload. Just plug in your camera when connected to your home Wi-Fi and your GoPro does the rest.

GoPro customers can unlock the above with the Premium or Premium+ GoPro subscriptions, available in the Quik app or at GoPro.com.

To learn more about the new MISSION 1 Series camera lineup and ecosystem, download the GoPro Quik App or purchase a GoPro Subscription, visit GoPro.com.

MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition, and MISSION 1 will be available for preorder beginning May 21st, with global on-shelf availability starting May 28th. MISSION 1 PRO ILS, MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, and MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition will be available beginning Q3 2026. Sign up to be notified of product availability at GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, MISSION, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION 1 Series camera lineup, product performance and specifications, market expansion into professional and premium imaging segments, product and accessory pricing and availability timing, subscription benefits, accessory ecosystem rollout, and the Company's positioning for long-term growth in the premium imaging category. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to consumer demand and market adoption of the new premium product line, competition in the digital imaging and premium camera markets, product launch timing and execution, supply chain, component availability and cost, the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments, and pricing and margin pressures. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.



1 In Endurance Mode

2 Though Enduro for HERO13 Black batteries are compatible with MISSION 1 PRO, they will not give you the extended runtimes and fast-charging capabilities of Enduro 2 for MISSION 1 PRO batteries. Only authentic HERO13 Black Enduro batteries are compatible.

3 Total recording time based on recording 4K footage (average of 5.97 hours total) at 30 frames per second with Bluetooth® on and using the combined power of a fully charged MISSION 1 Series camera with an Enduro 2 battery and Volta 2 battery grip at 77°F (25°C). Recording times may vary with HERO13 Black, HERO12 Black, camera settings and environmental conditions.

4 Measured in Level 3 Brightness Mode. Battery life may vary based on usage and other external conditions.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.