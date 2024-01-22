GoPro Named Official Camera of Freeride World Tour, the World's Biggest Freeride Ski and Snowboard Competition

GoPro, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

The World's Top Freeride Skiers and Snowboarders to Wear GoPro Cameras in Competition to Deliver Thrilling Live POV and Action Content

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced its continued partnership for the 2024 season with the Freeride World Tour by Peak Performance, the ultimate ski and snowboard freeriding competition. Known for showcasing some of the world's most thrilling freeride content, the 2023 Freeride World Tour generated more than 300M video views across all Freeride World Tour channels. GoPro has been the Freeride World Tour's exclusive camera partner for 10 years.

GoPro brings Freeride World Tour viewers closer to the action through immersive skier and rider POV and unique perspectives from every tour event.
"GoPro brings Freeride World Tour viewers closer to the action through immersive skier and rider POV and unique perspectives from every tour event," said Nicolas Hale-Woods, Freeride World Tour's founder. "We're excited to continue our partnership with GoPro for the 11th consecutive year."

The Freeride World Tour runs from January 31March 31, 2024, with five events scheduled across Europe and North America. Fans will have opportunities to interact with GoPro and connect with product experts on-site at most of the events. Throughout the series, GoPro content will be broadcast live on the Freeride World Tour's social media channels, featured on the GoPro Snow YouTube channel and shared on select third-party platforms.

"Skiing and snowboarding are at the core of GoPro's brand and product DNA and we're beyond stoked to continue our partnership with The Freeride World Tour," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "The Freeride World Tour athletes push themselves and our products to the limits — and together we're able to show fans the world's gnarliest, most committed skiing and snowboarding from the athletes' perspective. We can't wait for this year's tour — this is what GoPros are made for."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and US News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com

Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About the Freeride World Tour

FWT Management SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland and has been organizing premier sports events globally in mountain resorts since 1996. The company founded the Xtreme Verbier, an iconic event in freeride skiing and snowboarding, and in 2008 it turned this single competition into a prestigious series of worldwide events called the Freeride World Tour (FWT). The company has since grown to include multiple competition series that fall under the FWT brand – including FWT Challenger, FWT Qualifier and FWT Junior – with events across all formats taking place in Europe, North America, South America and Oceania.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

