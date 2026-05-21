GoPro's New MISSION 1 Series Cameras, Mounts, and Accessories Now Available for Pre-Order at GoPro.com, Shipping May 28

MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO, and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition Deliver Category-Leading Image Quality, Runtime, and Thermal Performance with a New 50MP 1" Sensor, GP3 Processor, and Up To 8K60 / 4K240 Video

A Full Ecosystem of Made-for-MISSION 1 Mounts and Accessories – Including the Point-and-Shoot Grip, M-Series ND Filters, Enduro 2 Battery, Protective Housing, and More – Is Also Available for Pre-Order

Watch the Cinematic MISSION 1 Series Launch Film On GoPro's YouTube Channel, Shot 100% On the New MISSION 1 Series Cameras

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that several products from its new suite of MISSION 1 Series cameras, mounts, and accessories are now available for pre-order on GoPro.com. Watch the cinematic MISSION 1 Series launch film on GoPro's YouTube channel, shot 100% on the new MISSION 1 Series cameras.

Welcome to a New Generation of GoPro | MISSION 1 Series Speed Speed The new MISSION 1 Series from GoPro

The MISSION 1 Series are the world's smallest, lightest, and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate cinema cameras. Featuring a new 50MP 1" sensor and GoPro's new, ultra-efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION 1 Series cameras deliver category-leading resolutions, frame rates, runtimes and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in even the most demanding environments. Made for the Pursuit—the MISSION 1 Series is designed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's demanding filmmakers and creators.

The following MISSION 1 Series cameras are available for pre-order today:

MISSION 1 PRO: The flagship. Featuring a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by a new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases.

MISSION 1 PRO is $699.99 MSRP and $599.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers. Shipping of pre-orders and global on-shelf availability at retail stores will begin May 28th. There will be a variety of activity-specific bundles available exclusively on GoPro.com starting May 28th.

MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition: The flagship camera bundled with an innovative versatile grip that transforms the camera into an even more rugged, ultra-capable feeling point-and-shoot camera designed for run-and-gun style capture. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution—as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20 and magnetic latch mounting. Perfect for street photography, cinematography, travel and everyday convenience.

MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition is $779.99 MSRP and $679.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers1. Shipping of pre-orders and global on-shelf availability at retail stores will begin May 28th.

MISSION 1: The same as the flagship in every way but limited to 4K120 Open Gate video capture and 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240 16:9 video capture. 50MP photo capture is the same as in the flagship model. MISSION 1 is perfect for the creator who doesn't require the higher Open Gate resolutions and category-leading frame rates of the flagship model but still wants the outstanding low-light and image quality benefits of the new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor.

MISSION 1 is $599.99 MSRP and $499.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro subscribers. Shipping of pre-orders and global on-shelf availability at retail stores will begin May 28th.

In addition, a full suite of made-for-MISSION 1 Series accessories and mounts are available for pre-order today:

Point-and-Shoot Grip: Transform your GoPro into an ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera with this ergonomic, lightweight grip. Perfect for street, travel, and urban shooting, the grip's versatile design features cold shoe mounts for lights and mics, a 1/4-20 thread for tripods, vertical mounting and pass-through access to the camera's integrated fingers and magnetic mounting system. For added flexibility, the grip converts into a rugged metal cage for your camera, providing added durability and vertical mounting versatility.

Point-and-Shoot Grip is available for pre-order today for $99.99 on GoPro.com and on-shelf at retail stores May 28th.

Enduro 2 Battery: The 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers longer runtimes, fast-charging and a wider range of thermal performance compared to previous GoPro batteries. You'll get up to 5+ hours of recording at 1080p301 and 3+ hours of recording at 4K30 on a single charge. It's also compatible with HERO13 Black. The MISSION 1 Series cameras can also work with the original HERO13 Black Enduro battery (albeit for shorter runtimes).2

Enduro 2 Battery is available for pre-order today for $34.99 on GoPro.com and on-shelf at retail stores May 28th.

Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2: The fastest way to charge your MISSION 1 Series Enduro 2 camera batteries. You can get two Enduro 2 batteries from 0% to 80% in just 48 minutes, or a single battery to 80% in only 21 minutes.3 Charge two batteries at once and easily check battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged. Comes with a high-performance Enduro 2 battery and is compatible with HERO13 Black Enduro Batteries.

Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2 is available for pre-order today for $79.99 on GoPro.com and on-shelf at retail stores May 28th.

M-Series ND Filters: The ND Filter 4-Pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64) delivers cinematic motion blur and exposure control for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1. The MISSION 1 Series cameras auto-detect which filter you're using and auto-adjust the shutter speed for the desired blur and exposure effect. You can also manually control motion blur and exposure.

M-Series ND Filters are available for pre-order today for $99.99 on GoPro.com and on-shelf at retail stores May 28th.

Protective Housing: When your mission calls for it, the protective housing will keep your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera waterproof down to 196ft (60m). The built-in mounting fingers allow you to capture content both horizontally and vertically. MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) without a housing.

Protective Housing for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 is available for pre-order today for $59.99 on GoPro.com and on-shelf at retail stores May 28th.

Light Mod 2: Add compact yet powerful LED lighting to your adventure or studio setup with Light Mod 2's 200 lumen brightness, 33% increased battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes4. Light Mod 2 includes an optimized diffuser design and versatile mounting for cold-shoe integration on Media Mod and Point-and-Shoot Grip or standalone light use.

Light Mod 2 is available for pre-order today for $59.99 on GoPro.com and on-shelf at retail stores May 28th.

Reserve your new MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition, and MISSION 1 Series accessories now and be among the first to get hands on the world's smallest, lightest and most durable high resolution, high frame rate cinematic camera system.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, MISSION, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION 1 Series product launch, pre-order and shipping timelines, global retail availability, product performance and specifications, pricing and subscriber pricing, and promotional offers. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to product launch timing and execution, supply chain and manufacturing disruptions, consumer demand and market acceptance, competition, the ability to manage product introductions, transitions, and pricing, and the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026, and as updated in filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

1 In Endurance Mode

2 Though Enduro for HERO13 Black batteries are compatible with MISSION 1 PRO, they will not give you the extended runtimes and fast-charging capabilities of Enduro 2 for MISSION 1 PRO batteries. Only authentic HERO13 Black Enduro batteries are compatible.

3 GoPro recommends using a 27 watt or higher USB-C adapter featuring PPS for optimal charging performance.

4 Measured in Level 3 Brightness Mode. Battery life may vary based on usage and other external conditions.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.