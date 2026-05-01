GoQuant Launches GoCredit, Replacing Fragmented Lending Environment with a Unified Marketplace

New platform replaces fragmented lending workflows with real-time rate discovery and risk monitoring.

MIAMI, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoQuant, a digital asset trading infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of GoCredit, a quote-based borrow/lend marketplace. GoCredit delivers full lifecycle loan management, real-time yield analytics, and credit market transparency across digital assets.

GoCredit enables institutional borrowers and lenders to submit configurable RFQs specifying assets, amounts, tenors, minimum rates, accepted collateral types, and collateralization ratios. Borrowers and lenders are then matched and manage their positions through a single integrated platform. The system supports live credit market rates across all tenors, automated collateral monitoring with margin call triggers and liquidation proximity alerts, real-time counterparty exposure tracking, and integrated staking as a complementary yield source.

"Credit in digital assets, especially at the institutional level, has operated without the infrastructure it deserves, fragmented across chat windows, with limited visibility into competitor pricing and risk," said Denis Dariotis, Founder & CEO of GoQuant. "Our goal with GoCredit is to change that, and we've built a platform where lenders and borrowers can discover rates, manage collateral, and monitor counterparty risk in real time, all in one place."

"As a leader in asset management, Maple has seen firsthand how fragmented and opaque institutional credit has been," said Sid Powell, CEO, Maple. "Platforms like GoCredit are where lenders and borrowers should be meeting, and with the infrastructure it provides, we're finally at an inflection point where institutional participation in digital asset credit can scale the way it should."

"Bringing clarity and proper risk management to the credit space is much needed. The GoCredit platform will help borrowers see the span of the market and make informed decisions," Alexander S Blume, Founder and CEO of Two Prime.

GoCredit is available now to institutional clients. Additional launch partners include Capital Union Bank, 1Konto and Valos.

To learn more or request a demo, visit goquant.io/products/gocredit.

About GoQuant

GoQuant is a digital asset trading infrastructure provider delivering high-performance market data, trade execution, and risk management systems to financial institutions. Founded in 2022 and based in Miami, FL, GoQuant serves institutional clients globally with a team of 50 across nine time zones. The company's product suite includes GoTrade (OEMS), GoMarket (data), GoRisk (risk management), GoOps (portfolio management), GoCredit (borrow/lend), GoDesk (OTC automation), and GoDark (dark pool).

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