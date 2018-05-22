Gordian Knot Analytics Group Has Developed a New Approach for Measuring Brand Trust

"People want to do business with brands that reflect and support their values and interests – with brands they trust – and because of the vast choices available to most consumers today, they will avoid those that don't," says Bill Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Gordian Knot Analytics Group. "It is critical that a brand establish a new framework for measuring consumer trust."

Many companies are missing the most important components of brand trust making it difficult to fully realize the long-lasting effects of positive brand trust (repeat purchase and retention). Using a new analytical framework founded in developmental Psychology, and developed by Gordian Knot Analytics Group, brands can now create a highly repeatable trust metric that accurately portrays the depth and nature of consumer trust.

Gordian Knot Analytics Group, Inc. has produced a comprehensive white paper to help you understand how to measure trust more effectively – while accounting for fundamental human behavior biases. To learn more about the Gordian Knot Brand Trust Framework and download the full White Paper, visit our website at www.GKAGmarketing.com and click on the User Content tab.

About Gordian Knot Analytics Group, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Gordian Knot Analytics Group, Inc. (GKAG), a leading innovator in data analytics, is focused on explaining, predicting, and optimizing extracted trends and drivers from our clients' data assets that traditional data processing application software and statistical analyses are inadequate to handle. Gordian Knot Analytics Group's Applications are helping our clients' – leading companies in retail, healthcare, travel, and financial services – generate sustainable growth, improve customer satisfaction, and maximize the value they to their customers. For more information go to www.GKAGmarketing.com, or drop us a note at info@GKNOTAG.com . Like and / or follow us on LinkedIn.

