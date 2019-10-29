Gordian Surgical Raises $3 Million for Commercialization of Its Laparoscopic Closure System

MISGAV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordian Surgical Ltd. a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. ("Trendlines") (SGX: 42T;OTCQX: TRNLY), is pleased to announce that it has raised $3 million. Investors included a group of Chinese investors, American physicians, and current shareholders.

Gordian Surgical is a commercial-stage medical device company with growing international sales of its innovative TroClose 1200 access-closure system for laparoscopic surgery. The funds raised will be used to ramp up commercialization.

Gordian Surgical’s TroClose 1200 access-closure system for laparoscopic surgery

Gordian's closure system provides surgeons with a faster, easier to use, alternative to manual suturing – a time-consuming and sometimes difficult procedure – or the use of an additional device for closure. Inadequate laparoscopic port closure has an up to 6% chance of resulting in hernia, requiring further surgery. The Gordian Surgical TroClose1200 places sutures for closing the internal tissue layer, at the start of the procedure and anchors them in place throughout the surgery. At the end of the procedure, the internal incisions are closed upon extraction of the system.

CEO of Gordian Surgical Zvi Pe'er commented, "This investment will enable Gordian to expand its commercialization efforts. We are already selling in Europe, Latin and Central American and plan for penetration of the U.S. Currently, we are seeking additional distributors in Europe, Latin America and Asia."

Chairman and CEO of Trendlines, Todd Dollinger, added, "We are very pleased with Gordian's progress; having completed more than 3,000 cases, our focus is now on growth. We look forward to their expansion into additional markets, bringing a truly innovative solution to the laparoscopic surgery market."

Zvi Pe'er will be attending Medica (in Germany) next month. He is available to meet physicians and industry representatives. Mail: zpeer@gordiansurgical.com .

About Gordian Surgical

Gordian Surgical a commercial-stage medical device company with growing international sales for its TroClose™ 1200, a port access-closure system that offers surgeons a simple, secure, and safe solution to open and close the abdominal wall during laparoscopic (minimally invasive) procedures. Gordian has FDA clearance and CE mark for its TroClose1200. Gordian Surgical was founded at the end of 2012 with investment and support of The Trendlines Group and the Israel Innovation Authority.

Contact:

Zvi Pe'er, CEO Gordian Surgical

zpeer@gordiansurgical.com

Phone +972.50.4203.333

https://www.gordiansurgical.com/

