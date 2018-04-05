Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc. Wins ABMA 2018 William A. Cordes Innovation Excellence Award for 'PlateScrape'

The patent pending PlateScrape, when filled to its capacity of 4.5 gallons of water (slightly above the brushes), is ready to use. Just glide one plate at a time in between the brushes to easily scrape off any remaining food waste on the plate. The 4.5 gallons can be used for washing at least 200-400 plates and can continue to be used, until the plates come out clean and pre-sanitized.

The current method of cleaning plates in commercial kitchens uses spray nozzles which use over 1 gallon of water per minute and wastes environmental resources. PlateScrape reduces multiple utility bills and the environmental footprint by its pre-sanitizing method. PlateScrape not only saves an enormous amount of water, it also saves significant manpower dollars in contrast to the traditional spray-off methods.

View a brief video about PlateScrape here: https://www.gordonbrush.com/videos.php

The PlateScrape is estimated to be able to save over 100,000,000,000 gallons of water annually in the United States alone, with a similar savings in contaminated water that needs to be processed through sewer treatment systems. Factoring in the natural or propane gas needed to heat the water will also save trillions of cubic feet of gas. Combining the savings from water, sewerage treatment, gas, and labor will save over $20 billion annually.

The annual William A. Cordes Innovation Excellence Award is given out by the American Brush Manufacturers Association (ABMA). The award is named after William Cordes, who served as the Association's first president from 1917-1928. This award serves as a constant reminder that all new and exciting endeavors have beginnings that connect with real people.

Ken Rakusin, president and CEO of Gordon Brush notes, "On behalf of PlateScrape, I'm delighted that we won this prestigious award from the American Brush Manufacturers Association. It was truly a collaborative effort between Gordon Brush and PlateScrape. This product adds to the long list of great American made brushes and ties into the Company's mantra of being, 'Proud To Be An American Manufacturer.'"

"The PlateScrape product will become a disruptive force in the food service industry to clean dirty plates by reducing labor time, saving billions of gallons of water, and billions of dollars in energy costs. We thank Gordon Brush for collaborating with us on this product," said Nate Stein, president of PlateScrape.

More information about the PlateScrape and Gordon Brush® are available at https://platescrape.com/ and https://www.gordonbrush.com/.

Carlos Petzold, ABMA President (L) presents the "Willie" to Ken Rakusin (R) of Gordon Brush Mfg, Co., Inc.

