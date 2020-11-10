Gordon Dyal & Co. Names Industry Veteran Michael A. Jones as Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Dyal & Co. Advisory Group LP, a global independent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Michael A. Jones as a Partner, effective immediately.

Mr. Jones brings more than 30 years of industry experience and M&A expertise to Gordon Dyal & Co. He most recently served as an advisor, investor and director for several private medtech, technology and private equity firms. Prior to that, he spent more than 20 years at General Electric, where he served in a variety of global leadership roles, focused on M&A, corporate development and strategy. Mr. Jones has experience working across industries, with notable expertise in healthcare, on a wide range of transactions, including public and private company acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, reverse mergers, and capital markets offerings.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the team as we continue to add the differentiated type of expertise that enables us to provide the best strategic advice to our clients," said Gordon Dyal, Founding Partner, Gordon Dyal & Co. "Mike is a seasoned advisor who embodies our core principles of integrity, trust, execution excellence, discretion, loyalty and fairness. With more than three decades of corporate development, M&A, strategic growth and deal execution experience across a variety of industries around the world, Mike will be a great asset to the firm as we focus on building long-term client relationships."

Since its founding in 2016, Gordon Dyal & Co. has established itself as a premier, global advisory firm by providing clients with independent, conflict-free advice, high-quality service and M&A execution capabilities. The firm has built long-term relationships with a diverse set of clients across industries, with many utilizing Gordon Dyal & Co.'s advice on multiple transactions. The firm recently served as sole advisor to Bristol Myers Squibb in its $13.1 billion acquisition of MyoKardia, and lead advisor to LyondellBasell in its joint venture with Sasol valued at $2 billion.

"I am excited to join such an exceptional firm, which has already established itself as a leader in the advisory community within a few years since its founding," Mr. Jones said. "I have known Gordon for many years and have worked on numerous transactions with him. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to help establish new client relationships and build on the firm's unique value proposition as an independent strategic advisory firm with a commitment to execution excellence."

"I have known Mike for over 20 years and worked with him closely at GE Healthcare. He is an exceptional strategic thinker, one of the very best I have worked with," said Omar Ishrak, Chairman of the Boards of Intel and Medtronic, and former CEO of Medtronic. "His transactional skills are also outstanding and together we worked on several major programs which helped propel the growth of GE Healthcare. Mike truly brings unique perspectives to advising companies as they pursue growth opportunities and address key strategic issues."

Mr. Jones most recently served as an advisor, investor and director for a number of private medtech, technology and private equity firms. Previously, he spent more than two decades at General Electric, where he served in a variety of global leadership roles, focused on M&A, corporate development and strategy. At GE, Mr. Jones was a Company Officer and most recently held the position of Senior Managing Director, Corporate Development/M&A. From 2014 to 2020, Mr. Jones led GE's overall corporate development, portfolio strategy and M&A across all of its industrial businesses. During this time, GE completed more than $50 billion in mergers and acquisitions, and more than $30 billion in divestitures. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Jones served as the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Growth for GE's Global Growth Organization, based in Hong Kong, where he led a team of more than 300 professionals globally and was responsible for GE's overall corporate development, M&A, strategic growth and market development outside the US. From 1998 to 2010, Mr. Jones was the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development/M&A for GE Healthcare. As a member of the senior leadership team at GE Healthcare, he was responsible for developing the overall strategy for the business, and leading its corporate development, M&A and venture activities. Mr. Jones helped GE Healthcare increase annual revenue from approximately $2 billion to $18 billion and complete more than 100 transactions worldwide, valued in excess of $20 billion. Prior to joining GE, Mr. Jones spent more than a decade as an investment banker with Oppenheimer & Co. and Prudential Securities, focused on M&A advisory and capital raising for global technology. Mr. Jones graduated cum laude from Princeton University with an A.B. in Economics.

Founded in 2016, Gordon Dyal & Co. is a leading global mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and sales, portfolio restructuring, joint ventures, spin-offs/split-offs, defense against hostile/unsolicited proposals, activist shareholder situations and Board of Director special committee assignments. The team consists of 20 experienced investment banking professionals based in New York City with a focus on building long-term strategic client relationships across multiple industries worldwide. Broker Dealer Services are provided through Gordon Dyal & Co., LLC. Recent and notable client engagements include Bristol Myers Squibb's $92.8B acquisition of Celgene; Amgen's $13.4B acquisition of the rights to Otezla®; ABB's $11B divestment of its Power Grids business to Hitachi; Novartis' $8.7B acquisition of AveXis Inc.; and Syngenta with its hostile defense against Monsanto and subsequent $46.9B transaction with ChemChina.

