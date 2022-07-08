Gordon Flesch Company Expands with Acquisition of Stan's LPS Midwest

MADISON, Wis., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Flesch Company (GFC) has agreed to acquire Stan's LPS Midwest of Woodstock, IL, a family-owned provider of business technology services in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Pictured, left to right: Mark Steadman, President of Stan's, Bill Flesch, GFC Chief Development Officer and Tony Steadman, CFO of Stan's

Like GFC, Stan's LPS Midwest is a family-owned and operated independent office technology dealer. Stan's was founded in 1960 by Stanley Steadman and continues to be led by his sons, Mark and Tony. "Stan's is known for their honesty, respect and care they give their customers," says Patrick Flesch, President of GFC. "This acquisition will not only expand our geographical footprint in Illinois and Wisconsin but aligns perfectly with our company's values. We are excited to welcome Stan's into the GFC family."

The merged company will be known as the Gordon Flesch Company and will serve business customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota.

"We are proud of our legacy and reputation for high-quality service that we have built over the years at Stan's LPS Midwest," says Mark Steadman, President of Stan's. "Joining the Gordon Flesch Company family is a natural fit and an exciting opportunity that allows us to continue building on that legacy."

About The Gordon Flesch Company, Inc.

The Gordon Flesch Company is one of the largest independent providers of office technology solutions in the nation. Family-owned since 1956, the Gordon Flesch Company employs more than 600 people throughout 31 offices in the Midwest, with their corporate office in Madison, Wisconsin. They deliver unique business process expertise to solve challenging problems and achieve organizational goals. This includes integrating industry-leading software and hardware to build custom solutions that are supported by technical expertise, customer service and flexible, in-house financial services. Follow us on Twitter at @GordonFlesch .

About Stan's LPS Midwest

At Stan's, excellent customer service is more than the way they work, it's an ongoing commitment to excellence. In addition to high-quality customer service, Stan's staff is ingrained in technology. Technology is more than a business – it's their passion! The team has worked in technology for generations, and we are committed to providing the best product solutions to all our customers.

Contact:

Connie Dettman, Director of Marketing

Gordon Flesch Company

6084416336

[email protected]

SOURCE Gordon Flesch Company