GORDON FOOD SERVICE ANNOUNCES TEXAS EXPANSION WITH SIX NEW HOUSTON AREA STORES

Primarily designed to provide chef-quality food products to restaurant owners and foodservice professionals of all types, the new Gordon Food Service Stores will also cater to home shoppers with an assortment of packaged and fresh produce and goods, much of which will be prepared on site.

Each facility will employ an average of 40 full- and part-time team members and measure between 25,000 to 30,000 square feet in size with a modern, fresh décor and easy to navigate layouts for quick shopping.

Gordon Food Service Stores opening March 14:

Houston - FM 1960 W, located at Champions, FM 1960 at Stuebner Airline

Houston - Westheimer Rd., located at Westheimer at Dairy Ashford

Katy, located at S. Mason Road at Kingsland

League City , located at West Main at Hwy 3

Opening later:

Houston - Antoine Dr., located at Antoine and Pinemont

Houston - Braeswood Blvd., located at North Braeswood and Chimney Rock

"Gordon Food Service Store believes in the power of good food and its ability to bring people together and make moments special," said Tim Grabar, president, Gordon Food Service Stores. "We are excited to open our doors to the greater Houston community and provide the chef-quality food products our stores are known for."

Local shoppers can expect to find:

Large seasonal produce department with an assortment of the best market-direct items available

Fresh meats available by the piece, pound, or case

Meal solutions for shoppers looking for a quick dinner or the perfect tailgate, picnic, or cookout

Wholesale walk-in customer coolers housing cases of produce, meats, and dairy items

Grab & Go meal solutions with an assortment of ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat items like rotisserie and fried chicken, ribs, deli sandwiches, hand-made guacamole, cut fruit, and freshly squeezed juices

Tortillerias that produce fresh tortillas daily

15 varieties of gourmet fresh popped popcorn

Gordon Go!, a free wholesale loyalty program available to businesses and nonprofit customers to earn points that can be spent like cash or redeemed for $1,000 checks

Convenient online ordering for same day in-store pick up

Same day Express Van Delivery

Gordon Food Service Stores will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Sunday. Opening week specials and promotions will be shared through email. Customers can learn more and register to receive emails at GFSstore.com/Houston.

About Gordon Food Service

For more than 125 years, Gordon Food Service has delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service to our customers. Beginning as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, we've grown to become the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America. Our first store location opened in Wyoming, Mich., in 1979 for restaurants that ran out of products between deliveries. Today, we operate over 175 Gordon Food Service Store® locations in 13 states. In Texas, the company currently operates six stores and two distribution centers. To learn more about Gordon Food Service, please visit GFS.com. To learn more about Gordon Food Service Store, please visit GFSstore.com.

