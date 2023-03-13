GORDON FOOD SERVICE ANNOUNCES TEXAS EXPANSION WITH SIX NEW HOUSTON AREA STORES

Mar 13, 2023, 09:07 ET
First retail service stores in Texas are built for restaurants and open to the public
HOUSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Food Service®, a privately held and family-managed foodservice distributor with operations in the U.S. and Canada, today announced it will open six new Gordon Food Service Stores in the greater Houston area to serve local restaurants, food operations and the public. The new Gordon Food Service Stores are the first Texas locations and the most opened by the company at one time.
Primarily designed to provide chef-quality food products to restaurant owners and foodservice professionals of all types, the new Gordon Food Service Stores will also cater to home shoppers with an assortment of packaged and fresh produce and goods, much of which will be prepared on site.
Each facility will employ an average of 40 full- and part-time team members and measure between 25,000 to 30,000 square feet in size with a modern, fresh décor and easy to navigate layouts for quick shopping.
Gordon Food Service Stores opening March 14:
- Houston - FM 1960 W, located at Champions, FM 1960 at Stuebner Airline
- Houston - Westheimer Rd., located at Westheimer at Dairy Ashford
- Katy, located at S. Mason Road at Kingsland
- League City, located at West Main at Hwy 3
Opening later:
- Houston - Antoine Dr., located at Antoine and Pinemont
- Houston - Braeswood Blvd., located at North Braeswood and Chimney Rock
"Gordon Food Service Store believes in the power of good food and its ability to bring people together and make moments special," said Tim Grabar, president, Gordon Food Service Stores. "We are excited to open our doors to the greater Houston community and provide the chef-quality food products our stores are known for."
Local shoppers can expect to find:
- Large seasonal produce department with an assortment of the best market-direct items available
- Fresh meats available by the piece, pound, or case
- Meal solutions for shoppers looking for a quick dinner or the perfect tailgate, picnic, or cookout
- Wholesale walk-in customer coolers housing cases of produce, meats, and dairy items
- Grab & Go meal solutions with an assortment of ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat items like rotisserie and fried chicken, ribs, deli sandwiches, hand-made guacamole, cut fruit, and freshly squeezed juices
- Tortillerias that produce fresh tortillas daily
- 15 varieties of gourmet fresh popped popcorn
- Gordon Go!, a free wholesale loyalty program available to businesses and nonprofit customers to earn points that can be spent like cash or redeemed for $1,000 checks
- Convenient online ordering for same day in-store pick up
- Same day Express Van Delivery
Gordon Food Service Stores will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Sunday. Opening week specials and promotions will be shared through email. Customers can learn more and register to receive emails at GFSstore.com/Houston.
About Gordon Food Service
For more than 125 years, Gordon Food Service has delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service to our customers. Beginning as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, we've grown to become the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America. Our first store location opened in Wyoming, Mich., in 1979 for restaurants that ran out of products between deliveries. Today, we operate over 175 Gordon Food Service Store® locations in 13 states. In Texas, the company currently operates six stores and two distribution centers. To learn more about Gordon Food Service, please visit GFS.com. To learn more about Gordon Food Service Store, please visit GFSstore.com.
For more information contact:
Sharon Devine
616-717-6014
[email protected]
