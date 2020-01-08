Gordon G. Andrew Accepted into Forbes Agency Council

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Consulting Inc.'s founder and managing partner, Gordon G. Andrew, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Mr. Andrew was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Gordon G. Andrew is Founder and Managing Partner of Highlander Consulting Inc., an agency that help clients to attract, grow and retain customers.

"We are honored to welcome Gordon into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gordon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Gordon will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Gordon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Accepting the recognition, Mr. Andrew said, "I'm honored to be recognized as a member of Forbes Agency Council, and look forward to further enhancing my professional capabilities through interaction with its other members, for the benefit of Highlander Consulting's clients."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT HIGHLANDER CONSULTING INC.

Establish in 2001, Highlander Consulting helps emerging and mid-sized B2B product and service firms across the U.S. to create, keep and grow customers. They design business development strategies, apply appropriate tactics and generate market intelligence that enables its clients to create and keep customers on a consistent basis. Highlander Consulting's Marketing Craftsmanship® approach is designed to ensure a tangible connection between marketing activity and meaningful business metrics such as lead generation and revenue growth. For additional information, visit highlanderconsulting.com.

