Gordon Haskett Research Advisors Announces Geolocation Data Partnership with Alpha Hat

John Argenti, GHRA's Director of Research, said "we are very excited to partner with Alpha Hat as we continue to arm our analysts with very unique data sets, to enhance their already highly regarded fundamental work." Chuck Grom is GHRA's historically #1 and #2 II ranked retail analyst and head of the firm's consumer/retail research franchise. Mr. Grom and his team will supplement their rigorous bottoms up process with these new traffic insights, supplementing other powerful data sets GHRA has invested in since the team joined last year, such as credit card transaction data (derived from a 3+ million panel), monthly consumer survey data (macro and by ticker), and proprietary pricing studies (multi sector/multi city). Mr. Grom said "we look forward to adding these highly differentiated insights to the mosaic of inputs into our fundamental research process."

"We are excited to partner with GHRA given their forward looking approach to equity research and understanding of how alternative data can augment their research process," said Richard Lai founding partner of Alpha Hat. "As a former buy side research analyst, I saw firsthand how being able to source, harness and incorporate alternative data into one's investment process can enhance an investor's understanding of company performance and improve returns. We look forward to working with the GHRA team to showcase our unique and differentiated foot traffic data to their institutional clients."

About GHRA:

GHRA publishes highly differentiated, independent research to a targeted group of institutional investors. Our unique platform provides our analysts with intellectual autonomy, sector-focused senior salespeople, the highest caliber IT and compliance support - all unencumbered by larger firm conflicts. Our Consumer Research Team led by Chuck Grom covers Broadline, Grocer, Dollar and Hardline retailers with a historically highly ranked, senior team and unique data resources. Our leading Event-Driven Research Team led by Don Bilson generates unique insights and actionable ideas by analyzing and often anticipating strategic events, including M&A, spin-offs, restructurings and activism. Our Insurance Research Team led by Bill Wilt brings industry background and veteran sell side experience to in-depth research valued by both investors and industry executives.

About Alpha Hat:

Alpha Hat is an alternative data platform specifically designed for investors. We enable investors to gain deeper insights by visualizing alternative datasets alongside financial data and other KPIs. Our platform aims to alert investors to inflection points and dispersions between reality and market expectations. Alpha Hat's foot traffic data set is comprised of anonymized GPS signals given off by millions of mobile devices.

