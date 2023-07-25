Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest Confirms Full Lineup for Inaugural Fort Worth Event this October

Major Headliners Include Dierks Bentley, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Koe Wetzel

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concertgoers are counting down the next three months in anticipation for when Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest makes its way to Fort Worth for the first time. Scheduled to be held at Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 19-22, the festival has just finalized its full lineup which includes a mix of top-tier, musical superstars and up-and-coming, must-see acts.

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest has confirmed its full lineup for its inaugural Fort Worth event Oct. 19-22 with major headliners including Dierks Bentley, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Koe Wetzel.

In what is expected to attract an estimated 30,000 to 60,000 people throughout each of its four days, Gordy's Hwy 30 will host headlining legends to cap off the nights including Dierks Bentley (Thursday), Zach Bryan (Friday), Cody Jinks (Saturday), and Koe Wetzel (Sunday). Other beloved names include Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Shane Smith & the Saints, the Brothers Osborne, Ella, Whitney Morgan & the 78s, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ashley McBryde, Tanner Ursey, Pecos & the Rooftops, Muscadine Bloodline, and Kolby Cooper. Held in Filer, Idaho every June for the past decade, this will mark the first time ever that the festival will take place in a second location.

"The Hwy 30 Music Fest is all about recognizing the hardworking people of this country and bringing them out to enjoy unbelievable talent where they can just kick back and have a good time," said festival founder Gordy Schroeder. "With Fort Worth known as the 'Culture Capital of the Southwest,' it only made sense to bring the excitement here to the great state of Texas and continue providing our family-friendly atmosphere."

Completing the lineup this October are Priscilla Block, Mike & the Moonpies, American Aquarium, Colbie Caillat, Josh Meloy, Cody Canada & the Departed, Jake Worthington, Treaty Oak Revival, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Dexter & the Moonrocks, the Lowdown Drifters, Grady Spencer & the Work, Kat Hasty, Erin Viancourt, Palmer Anthony, Jon Stork, Jesse Dayne & the Sagebrush Drifters, Waves in April, Tennessee Jet, Courtney Patton, and LanceBattalion. A signature of Hwy 30, guests can also look forward to designated days that honor special groups including military, veterans, first responders as well as highlight cancer awareness and the children support organization, the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Worth. Limited tickets and corresponding camping passes remain. For more information, visit www.hwy30tx.com.

About Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Originally created by locals Gordy and Megan Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For the very first time, the event will be held in a second location at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas in October 2023. For more information on either music series, visit www.hwy30tx.com (Texas) or www.hwy30musicfest.com (Idaho).

