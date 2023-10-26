Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest Caps Off Record-Breaking Inaugural Event in Fort Worth, Texas

Early Bird Tickets Now Available for 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For four days in mid-October, Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest took over Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. With superstar headliners including Dierks Bentley, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Koe Wetzel, the event brought out crowds totaling over 75,000 for its debut, including 32,000-plus on Friday alone. Thanks to this massive success, HWY30 has announced it will return to the Lone Star State next fall for another round.

Known as the "People's Festival" from its roots in small-town Idaho, the Fort Worth event marked the first time that HWY30 has been held in a second location. A bevy of beloved names as well as up-and-coming talent took to the stage Oct. 19-22 including Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Shane Smith & the Saints, the Brothers Osborne, Ella, Whitney Morgan & the 78s, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ashley McBryde, Tanner Ursey, Pecos & the Rooftops, Muscadine Bloodline, and Kolby Cooper. With buzz already in the air, HWY30 will return Oct. 17-20.

"Our very first event in Fort Worth completely blew us away and exceeded all of our expectations," said Gordy Schroeder, founder of HWY30. "The fans really came out and showed us that we made the right decision in setting up our second location here, and we can't wait to do it all again – bigger and better – next year!"

Early bird tickets are now available for HWY30 2024 with four-day passes beginning at $129. A limited number of tickets for a premium concert experience including access to the VIP side stage area are also for sale, with sellout quickly expected. Musical talent will be announced in the coming months. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hwy30tx.com.

About Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest
Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho and October at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Originally created by Gordy and Megan Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For more information on either music series, visit www.hwy30tx.com (Texas) or www.hwy30musicfest.com (Idaho).

