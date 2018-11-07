Gore Advances Pressure Venting Technology In Portable Electronic Devices

GORE® Pressure Vents product model PE13 offers nominal airflow of 19,000 ml/min/cm 2 @ 70 mbar (nearly double the airflow of its nearest competitor, Gore's product model PE12), effectively minimizing speaker and receiver distortion caused by transducer bias. The new vents are IP68-rated for water immersion protection up to 1.5 m for 30 minutes.

Available in custom and standard sizes*, new GORE® Pressure Vents product model PE13 gives manufacturers greater design flexibility – to either reduce the number of pressure vents used in their devices, or reduce the size of pressure vents for devices with limited internal space – without reducing effectiveness.

Extreme Pressure Meets Ultimate Protection

Portable electronics are expected to reliably stand up against the elements while processing more, working faster and going further. As such, the latest devices are being pushed to the very limits as manufacturers pack in an ever-increasing number of new components and sensors, increasing internal pressures.

Over time, these issues can put stress on housing seals allowing water and contaminants to enter devices, creating pressure build-ups in acoustic cavities. This causes transducer bias, compromises acoustic quality, and results in unsatisfied customer experience.

"With product model PE13, our goal was to engineer a pressure vent that effectively minimizes speaker and receiver distortion, while maintaining a high level of particle contamination and water protection," said Anthony Chiu, Product Manager for GORE® Portable Electronic Vents Business Unit.

"When it comes to pressure venting, we always look to maintain a delicate balance between water resistance and air permeability," said Chiu. "Gore's advancement in ePTFE membrane technology has enabled us to achieve extremely high air permeability without comprising dust and water protection."

For more information about GORE® Portable Electronic Vents, visit www.gore.com/portableelectronics or call 1-800-523-4673 (USA).

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical, automotive and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, Gore employs 9,500 Associates and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

Performance Solutions Division

Gore Performance Solutions Division develops products and technologies that address complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets and industries, including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, mobile electronics, oil and gas — and more. Through close collaboration with industry leaders across the globe, Gore enables customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

GORE, GORE-TEX, and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

*Custom designs are available for large volume applications such as handsets, while standard part options are best suited for low volume applications. Please consult Gore associates for the most suitable option.

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gore.com

