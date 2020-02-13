Gore Awarded 2019 Innovators Awards By Military & Aerospace Electronics

GORE® Microwave/RF Assemblies, 7 Series are engineered to prevent the ingress of water vapor, fuels, oils, chemicals and other hazardous contaminants commonly found in airborne environments. With their vapor-sealed construction, these assemblies routinely maintain low insertion loss, low return loss, and excellent phase stability at frequencies up to 40 gigahertz (GHz), while providing outstanding shielding effectiveness in challenging aerospace environments.

GORE® Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables, 1.8 mm Simplex are proven to perform at the highest levels in the most challenging defense and civil aviation environments. These cables reliably transfer critical data on high-speed avionics networks up to 100 Gbps and beyond, while providing significant weight and cost savings over traditional copper cable and ruggedized fiber optic cables.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards," said Chris Ericksen, Product Specialist, Microwave Assemblies. "Gore has been committed to designing aerospace products that are not just qualified for flight but also designed to enhance overall performance with longer service life and reduced system downtime, resulting in lower life cycle cost for the aircraft operator."

Jeremy Moore, Product Specialist, Fiber Optics, added, "Our Associates are dedicated to understanding real-world requirements and translating them into robust solutions. This recognition validates the value of their contributions to the Aerospace industry."

"On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Gore on their Platinum-level honoree status," said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor-in-Chief John Keller. "This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year."

