Gore Highlighting Apollo Anniversary and Preferred Solutions for 5G and Aerospace & Defense Test Equipment at IMS 2019

Gore's contributions to space exploration began very early in its history. In just ten years, the company went from a Delaware basement where the company was founded in 1958, to the moon with multiple products contributing to the success of the July 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. Gore wire and cable supported getting men to the moon, was involved in the seismographic experiments on the moon, and helped the astronauts to navigate back home.

From the first seismographic testing on the moon through today, Gore has maintained an unwavering commitment to product performance in many businesses, including aerospace and semiconductor industries, to name a few. In the 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission, Gore has supported more than 100 spaceflight programs, including manned spaceflight programs and satellites that provide communications and scientific benefits to the world. Throughout all, Gore products have had a 100% success-rate in space.

Gore's marketing communications leader, Jennifer Haupt shares, "Our 60 years of material science expertise has allowed us to create products with distinct properties well suited for aerospace, as well as for many other applications that cross a variety of industries. During this anniversary year, we are highlighting our involvement with this historic event as a way to demonstrate our legacy not only in space exploration but also our continued efforts in materials science that are making a difference today and into the future."

For more information visit gore.com/apollo

5G testing continues to bring increased complexity, with higher frequency test components above 6 GHz and more ports to address. Multiple functions are integrated into a component and frequent calibration is required. At the same time, tests need to deliver highly accurate measurements for faster throughput, less calibration and downtime, and reduced overall costs. To address these demanding requirements, Gore offers GORE® PHASEFLEX® Microwave/RF Test Assemblies (the "purple cables"), the smallest, lightest, most internally ruggedized assembly on the market today for modular, multi-port, and multi-site test applications.

Gore's product specialist Renee Burba said, "Our purple cables are reliable, durable, and flexible. This is so crucial for our customers working with 5G applications. We continue to focus on making test assemblies that allow our customers to trust the test."

Defense and aerospace testing is another area where Gore will feature innovative solutions such as GORE® PHASEFLEX® Microwave/RF Test Assemblies. Testing aircraft systems is critical. "We continue to play a key role in educating our aerospace customers on testing best practices within Aerospace," states Gore product specialist Chris Ericksen. "I tell them you can't trust the performance if you can't trust the test."

Also, on display will be Gore's airframe assemblies, GORE-FLIGHTTM Microwave Assemblies, 6 Series. These assemblies are lightweight cable solutions that deliver the lowest insertion loss before and after installation, ensuring reliable performance for the life of an aircraft system. The robust construction reduces total costs by withstanding the challenges of installation, reducing costly production delays, field service frequency, and the need for purchasing replacement assemblies.

Gore develops products and technologies that address complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets and industries, including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, mobile electronics, oil and gas — and more. Through close collaboration with industry leaders across the globe, Gore enables customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion.

