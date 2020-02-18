Gore Named a Fortune 100 Best Company to Work For®

"More than 60 years ago, our founders began building a workplace that empowers people to make a positive impact in the world," said CEO Jason Field. "They recognized the innate potential in all human beings and fostered a highly collaborative environment where Associates openly share ideas, help each other grow and feel a strong sense of ownership for Gore's success. Today we strive to build on their dream and unleash the natural curiosity and talents of our Associates to create products that improve lives."

This environment has fueled innovations of high societal value including GORE-TEX Fabric, cardiovascular devices, fuel cell technologies, biopharmaceutical breakthroughs and more — as well as a continued commitment to working with customers to solve new challenges.

The 100 Best rankings are based on a detailed evaluation from Great Place to Work®, a global analytics and consulting firm. Their workplace surveys look at 60 elements of experiences on the job, for example, trust in leaders, respect, fairness and camaraderie. Gore earned the No. 83 spot on this year's list.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion.

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates