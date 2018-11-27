Gore Offering Fast, Two-Day Turnaround for Complimentary Tethered Drone Cable Samples

"Developers need samples for fast prototyping and evaluation. Now we can offer them complimentary cable samples that include options they can trust, test, and try out," said Brian Tallman, Product Specialist at Gore.

GORE Tethered Drone Cables offer durable, low-weight hybrid solutions that support commercial and military drone applications such as news, events, search/rescue, signals intelligence, EO/IR sensors, and more. The assemblies strike a balance by combining power and fiber optic cables with durable, lighter-weight materials in a hybrid solution that provides significant benefits. These high-performance cables maximize Tether Management System (TMS) availability, provide more design options and payload, and enable greater drone operational capability.

High Performance and Durability in Lightweight Package

GORE Tethered Drone Cables have a unique design that significantly reduces size and weight without sacrificing mechanical durability and electrical performance. Gore's cables are also proven to provide greater weight stability in harsh fluids compared to standard nylon cables, further increasing design/payload options and operating height.

Better Protection for Longer Life

Gore's rugged tethered drone cables deliver non-stop power, secure signals, and continuous data transmission over the drone's lifetime. These cables are engineered with high-strength and weather-proof materials that withstand crushing, abrasion, repeated reeling, extreme temperatures, humidity, rain, snow, and tough terrain. In addition, Gore's patent-pending fiber braid cable jacket is low friction and resists abrasion induced during operation or by the TMS.

For more information or to request samples, visit www.gore.com/tethered-drone-cable-sample. Or contact a Gore representative regarding available materials for your sample, prototype, and small production requirements.

Note that samples are provided based on alignment to Commercial and Military Drone Programs only. International requests may be limited due to additional documentation required to cover duties and importation requirements.

About Gore Performance Solutions

Gore Performance Solutions Division develops products and technologies that address complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets and industries, including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, mobile electronics, oil and gas — and more. Through close collaboration with industry leaders across the globe, Gore enables customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

