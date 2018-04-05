Gore Sponsoring Aerospace Maintenance Competition at Aviation Week's MRO Americas

The AMC is presented by the Aerospace Maintenance Council, a non-profit organization that promotes and supports the aerospace maintenance community. The competition recognizes and celebrates the aviation maintenance technician by raising awareness of the knowledge and skill required to maintain safe, airworthy aircraft, worldwide. This year's event achieved record participation – 73 five-member teams will complete in 30 maintenance events intended to test the skill and knowledge required of an aviation maintenance technician.

As an event sponsor, Gore is staging one of the competitive events: technicians will be presented with a replica of a tail empennage, where they will use GORE™ SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials to install a D-Nose leading edge and an access panel. Competitors will be judged on the following criteria: following instructions, quality of work, and speed of installation for each team. Winners will be announced at the end of the competition.

"Gore is honored to be able to support an event such as the AMC, and we're excited to see the best aerospace technicians in the industry test their skills with hands-on experience with GORE™ SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials," said Jack Penick, Gore Application Engineer.

GORE™ SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials effectively seal panels and protect against mechanical forces and harsh environments that can damage aircraft structures, such as vibration, corrosion, high temperatures, aggressive fluids, UV radiation, and other environmental hazards that tend to break down and weaken traditional materials. Unlike traditional two-component sealants, the materials are lightweight and non-curing, and they simplify the process by reducing installation steps. GORE™ SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials are available in a variety of form-in-place (FIP) tapes and die-cut gaskets in various sizes.

Further information about GORE™ SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials can be found at https://www.gore.com/skyflex

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and continued recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs approximately 9,500 Associates and generates annual revenues that exceed $3 billion. www.gore.com

Performance Solutions Division

Gore Performance Solutions Division develops products and technologies that address complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets and industries, including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, mobile electronics, oil and gas — and more. Through close collaboration with industry leaders across the globe, Gore enables customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

GORE, GORE-TEX, SKYFLEX and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

