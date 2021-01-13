Gores Holdings IV, Inc. reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the business combination with United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV, GHIVU and GHIVW) (the " Company "), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company's proposed business combination with United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a United Shore Financial Services, LLC) (" UWM "), the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company's Special Meeting in Lieu of the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the " Special Meeting "). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/goresholdingsiv/2021, on January 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time as described in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated December 16, 2020 (the " Proxy Statement ").

All stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on December 15, 2020 (the " Record Date ") are entitled to vote their shares represented in person via the virtual meeting platform or by proxy at the Special Meeting. If you hold shares of the Company's common stock as of the Record Date and hold your shares through a bank or broker, you should contact your bank or broker for assistance in voting your shares. In connection with the proposed business combination, the Company filed a final Proxy Statement with the SEC on December 16, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to the Company's stockholders as of the Record Date. If you have not received the Proxy Statement and held shares of the Company's common stock on the Record Date, you should confirm the proxy's status with your broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company's proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Accordingly, the Company requests that each stockholder of record as of the Record Date complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders that hold shares in "street name," meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

The Special Meeting can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/goresholdingsiv/2021, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live and vote during the meeting. Additionally, you have the option to listen only to the Special Meeting by dialing +1 888-965-8995 (toll-free within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 415-655-0243 (outside of the U.S. and Canada, standard rates apply). The passcode for telephone access is 45561260#, but please note that you cannot vote or ask questions if you choose to participate telephonically. Please note that you will only be able to access the Special Meeting by means of remote communication at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, on January 20, 2021.

The Company has filed the Proxy Statement with the SEC and has mailed the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders. The Proxy Statement contains important information about the proposed business combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and the other matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting. Company stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Proxy Statement, as well as any amendments or supplements thereto, in connection with the Company's solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting because they contain important information about the proposed business combination. The record date established for voting on the proposed business combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and the other matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting was set as December 15, 2020. Company stockholders may also obtain copies of the Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, by directing a request to: Gores Holdings IV, Inc., 9800 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, attention: Jennifer Kwon Chou (email: [email protected]) or contacting Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company's proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

